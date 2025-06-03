AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Released WWE star shows interest in joining Tony Khan's promotion; Big plans for new faction; Shots fired at Rusev

Welcome along to a new edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup! Today, we are looking at top stories involving stars like Rusev, Tony Khan, and more major developments in All Elite Wrestling.

From a free agent eyeing a new start in the Jacksonville-based promotion to a backstage jab at former All Elite Wrestling talent, we've a lot to cover. So, without further ado, let's get started:

#5. Major star confirms interest in joining AEW after being fired from WWE

Elayna Black (FKA Cora Jade) has publicly confirmed she’s open to joining AEW after her surprising WWE release in May 2025.

Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former NXT Superstar shared her eagerness to return to full-time wrestling and said that Tony Khan's promotion was high on her radar.

"I would definitely be open to going to AEW. I loved my time there; I have a lot of friends there; I watch a lot of shows," Elayna said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Check out her comments in the video below:

While her 30-day non-compete clause has now expired, she hasn't yet had formal talks with Tony Khan. Notably, the Chicago native competed in Tony Khan's promotion back in 2020 before WWE came calling.

#4. Massive shots fired at Rusev's AEW career on WWE RAW

Rusev's (formerly Miro) All Elite Wrestling career was the subject of a brutal jab from his real-life friend Sheamus on last night's WWE RAW.

The Bulgarian Brute, who is now back in WWE and rebranded once again under the name Rusev, has been on a tear since his return in April 2025. Recently, Sheamus addressed his former ally's AEW past, and he didn’t hold back.

In a backstage promo, The Celtic Warrior said that Rusev's first stint in WWE ''imploded because of his own bad decisions” before trolling the 39-year-old's run in the Tony Khan-led promotion:

“His career outside WWE lasted about as long as Rusev Day… 24 hours.”

Expand Tweet

Rusev’s stint in All Elite Wrestling began on a strong note with him capturing the TNT Championship, but inconsistent booking and long hiatuses eventually led to his quiet exit earlier this year.

#3. Naomi reveals she is actively trying to send major WWE Superstar to AEW

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has stirred the pot with her latest comment about Jade Cargill. In response to a fan on Instagram suggesting that The Storm should’ve never left AEW, The Glow replied:

“Don’t worry; I’m working my hardest to send her back there.”

Expand Tweet

The two have been embroiled in an intense feud, both on TV and social media, for the past few months. Cargill, who was a dominant force in All Elite Wrestling with a record-breaking TBS Title reign, is already a two-time tag team champion in WWE. The Naomi-Cargill rivalry seems personal, and it will be interesting to see how things develop between the two going forward.

#2. Ricochet teases huge plans for his new stable in AEW

Ricochet is gearing up to launch a brand-new faction. After an impressive streak of performances, but none without its close calls, The Highlight of The Night wants backup.

In an interview with K104, he said:

“I’m trying to see who can really do what I need [them] to do to get the job done. There’s [sic] a lot of factors that go into that. There’s a lot of things I’m going to be looking out for... Maybe! I'm keeping my eye out. I got to try everybody; I got to see who's going to work for me, and it might be somebody in a faction, or it might be two singles guys. It might be a tag guy!'' [H/T: Fightful]

#1. Tony Khan reportedly has no plans for 6-time WWE World Champion's AEW return

Chris Jericho hasn't been seen on All Elite Wrestling television since the April 9, 2025, edition of Dynamite, and according to reports, Tony Khan has no immediate plans for the six-time WWE World Champion's return to weekly programming.

According to Dave Meltzer, there is currently “nothing on the table” regarding The Lionheart's return to AEW TV, with Jericho choosing to take a break.

''His Fozzy tour is over; he's done some TV work while he's gone, a couple of TV shows. As far as coming back to AEW, there's nothing on the table right now. I think he felt it was time for a break, so that's that,'' he said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

It remains to be seen if this is temporary or part of a longer hiatus, but fans will no doubt be intrigued to see when Jericho will step back into an All Elite Wrestling ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More