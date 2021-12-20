News and Rumor Roundup: WWE legend on Triple H putting over 40-year old star, AEW star compared to Stone Cold Steve Austin (December 20, 2021)

Welcome back to another exciting edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring you all the notable news stories stemming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's edition with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who recently recalled Triple H's match against a 40-year old AEW star. In another compelling news story, Bryan Danielson said a top star's persona resembles Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Meanwhile, reports swirling around have shed light on Kyle O'Reilly and Johnny Gargano's All Elite Wrestling status. A former WWE female star recently opened up about her relationship with CM Punk.

And last but not least, an AEW star has announced a break-up with his long-time girlfriend. With so much fascinating stuff lined up on the table, let's quickly get down in detail about it.

#5 Ric Flair believes WWE Superstar Triple H helped make AEW's Bryan Danielson

rachel @rachelmillman @kibblesmith Triple H/Daniel Bryan at WM 30 was essentially that story, if you’re looking for the most mainstream version possible @kibblesmith Triple H/Daniel Bryan at WM 30 was essentially that story, if you’re looking for the most mainstream version possible https://t.co/m91Cld5nrA

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently made critical remarks about AEW star Bryan Danielson.

While speaking on his Wooooo Nation podcast, The Nature Boy downplayed Danielson's work and said, 'It's okay.' Flair further believes that on the night Triple H put him over [WrestleMania 30] made the latter a star overnight:

"It's okay [ On Bryan Danielson's work]. I didn't say he wasn't a good worker. Listen how I feel. When Hunter [Triple H] put him over at whatever WrestleMania that was, that made him, and he's a very talented kid, don't misunderstand me," added Ric Flair.

Ric Flair also applauded The Game and Bryan Danielson for delivering a world-class match. Yet the veteran doesn't think the All Elite Wrestling star is close to being at Kenny Omega's level:

"You know, Hunter only wrestles once in a while came out in a match that started a little slow, but they ended up having a world-class match. So yeah, no, he's a hell of a performer. I don't see him as being Kenny Omega," added Ric Flair.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral THIS JUST IN:



Dave Meltzer gave 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 to Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Page's 1 hour classic at AEW Winter is Coming.



This is the second 5 star match Bryan has gotten since leaving WWE. His first was the 30 minute time limit draw with Kenny Omega. THIS JUST IN: Dave Meltzer gave 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 to Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Page's 1 hour classic at AEW Winter is Coming. This is the second 5 star match Bryan has gotten since leaving WWE. His first was the 30 minute time limit draw with Kenny Omega. https://t.co/QdFe5S2TI4

Despite the legend's notable remarks, The American Dragon has proved his worth as a performer by putting on classic matches every time he's in the ring.

His recent bout against Hangman Page for the AEW World title, which lasted for an hour, has generated a massive buzz lately.

Edited by Kaushik Das