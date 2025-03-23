AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Ruthless Aggression era star waiting for a phone call, Hurt Syndicate and major faction to merge? Top star missing

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving The Hurt Syndicate, Mercedes Mone, and more.

A 48-year-old former WWE star has stated that he is open to joining All Elite Wrestling. MVP teased a significant alliance between The Hurt Syndicate and another top faction. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Former WWE star is open to joining AEW

AEW has brought in several former WWE stars to their side, balancing their roster with a good share of veterans, youngsters, and international stars. Maven has now opened up on whether he would like to be a part of Tony Khan's promotion.

The 2001 Tough Enough winner spoke about possibly joining All Elite Wrestling in a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel. Maven stated that similar to WWE, he would answer if Tony Khan's company ever called him to work there. Even though he claimed his in-ring days are behind him, he would be ready if it was the right position.

"Just like my answer with WWE, I would answer if they called. They have not called, so I have no plans on going to AEW. I also think that at this point in my life, being 48 years old, my in-ring days, they’re behind me. So, that would mean going to, whether it be WWE or AEW, I would be more of a commentary, a managerial role. Those jobs are hard to come by, and I know a lot of the talking heads that are currently on both programs. They do a great job. They would have to see an opening, an opening that they thought I fit, and at the moment, they just don’t see it. Does it bother me? Not really. Actually, I kind of understand." [From 03:25 - 04:12]

#4. MVP teases blockbuster alliance between The Hurt Syndicate and top faction

The Hurt Syndicate has been on a path of destruction and has been dominating the tag team division. One of the reasons behind their success is MVP's wisdom and clever tactics, and now he's offered some of his advice to Shane Taylor.

While Taylor hasn't racked up many accolades under his belt, he has shown that he has what it takes to be a big star and a competent faction leader. He currently has Infantry and Lee Moriarty by his side, with the latter being the reigning ROH Pure Champion.

MVP spoke on the F Y'all podcast with C.T. Fletcher and acknowledged Taylor's talent. He also offered him some advice about staying on The Hurt Syndicate's good side instead of going against them.

"Shane [Taylor] is a wonderful little brother, man. He's a wonderful little brother, you know? He's got that exuberance, you know? And we love that, we love that, you know! We love that, I got nothing but respect for Shane. So, and as a matter of fact, hey, you know what? There's a time and a place for everything, but I would say it would behoove him and his promotion to align themselves with us. Don't stand against us." (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

#3. Real reason behind a top star's absence on AEW Dynamite

The March 19, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite saw quite a few changes being made to the show after troubling weather conditions. A blizzard would strike near Omaha and cause flight cancellations, posing difficulties for the stars trying to reach the show.

A report from Fightful Select has stated that one of those stars who couldn't reach the show in Omaha, Nebraska because of these reasons was Jay White. His absence was certainly felt during the show, with The Switchblade not making an appearance during the chaotic Cope vs. Jon Moxley rematch for the AEW World Title on Dynamite.

#2. Mercedes Mone reaches huge milestone in AEW

Mercedes Mone is undoubtedly one of the most successful women in professional wrestling working today. The CEO has gone from strength to strength ever since she joined AEW, as she would go on to become the TBS Champion shortly after her debut.

The former WWE star dethroned Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 and has taken down every challenger in her path. Since that win last year, Mercedes Mone has now successfully held the title for 300 days, accomplishing a huge milestone.

#1. DDP and top AEW star assist wrestling legend's recovery

Abdullah The Butcher is a genuine wrestling icon who is known for his brutal in-ring style, which garnered him international fame and notoriety. He had recently been confined to a wheelchair and had required daily assistance for everyday tasks.

The wrestling icon has now shared an update on his health and has thanked everyone for supporting him in this time. He also specifically mentioned Chris Jericho for helping him reach out to Diamond Dallas Page to join the latter's yoga program to further improve his recovery.

DDP's program has been famously known to aid other wrestling icons in their journey of recovery. Abdullah has shared that he is better now and can stand, raise his arms above his head, and even dress himself, all of which he wasn't able to do before.

