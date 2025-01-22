AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Saraya breaks up with real-life partner; ANOTHER star requests release; Tony Khan makes an announcement on ex-WWE name

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we're going to be taking a look at news stories involving Saraya, Britt Baker, and more.

Another major AEW star has reportedly asked Tony Khan to be released from his contract. Tony Khan has also made a major announcement about a former WWE star. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories:

#5. Saraya has reportedly split from her real-life partner after six years

Saraya had been in a relationship with Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke for six years, but the two have now supposedly ended their relationship.

Radke is a controversial figure due to past allegations. Saraya's fans weren't too pleased with her association with the star. However, the relationship now appears to be over. TMZ recently reported that the two ended things last year.

It seems like Saraya remains on good terms with Radke's band as has posted a picture with Falling in Reverse's bassist Tyler Burgess' wife Shelby Burgess.

#4. Major AEW star requests release; Tony Khan's decision revealed

Ricky Starks has been absent from AEW TV since March 2024, with speculation from fans wondering if it was the last they've seen of him. Rumors have come out linking him to WWE as many expect him to show up in the Triple H-led promotion once his contract ends.

According to a new report, Ricky Starks has finally asked for a release from his AEW contract. Ibou of WrestlePurists has reported that Tony Khan won't release him and The Absolute will need to wait out for the rest of his contract until he exits All Elite Wrestling:

"At the end of the day, things happened to where he's on the outs with AEW right now. It is what it is. There's a lot of things, most of it will never be reported. But ultimately there's a falling out there and it is what it is. He's asked for a release, Tony won't give it to him, and he's just going to wait the rest of his deal. He's going to stay relevant by working indy dates and good for him, I'm happy for him. That's just gonna be the situation in the meantime." [H/T: Cultaholic]

#3. Tony Khan makes major announcement on former WWE star

Swerve Strickland has successfully become one of the biggest stars on AEW's roster since his arrival in the company. The former WWE star has also made his mark on the independent wrestling scene, squaring off against other established talents such as AR Fox. Both wrestlers had an intense rivalry back in their Lucha Underground days.

Now, Tony Khan has officially announced that the two longtime rivals will clash once again in the ring on Dynamite. This is set to be their fourth match under the All Elite Wrestling banner.

#2. Sheamus reflects on association with current AEW star

Sheamus has had a tremendous career in the WWE and has achieved a lot throughout his tenure in the company. He recently reflected on iconic moments that he shared with popular AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro).

The two stars were in a tag team in the WWE from 2016 to 2020 named The Bar and would go on to hold the Tag Titles on several occasions. During an interview on My Mom's Basement, Sheamus would open up on the time The Bar ended The New Day's historic 483-day title reign:

"That was Cesaro, that was 100% Claudio Castagnoli. That’s his mind. Still one of the greatest. I was like, 'Man, you want my fat a** to jump onto Kofi?' But it was unbelievable. That was just Claudio, man. He was unbelievable to work with. He’s one of the reasons why, you know, at that stage of my career, he just totally like, you know, reinvigorated me, brought my passion back to where it should be.

#1. Britt Baker seemingly reacts to rumors about her AEW future

Britt Baker has been suffering from controversy following reports of her future in All Elite Wrestling looking bleak, to say the least. It's been reported that Tony Khan is fed up with Baker and she is not liked by the locker room as well.

Reports also mentioned that things have gotten so bad that she's been added to the row of stars who likely won't be called to appear on TV. It seems like Britt Baker has been paying attention to all the negative rumors surrounding her and has seemingly responded to them.

The former AEW Women's World Champion shared a reel on her Instagram stories of a conversation between podcaster, Jay Shetty and author Mel Robbins. In the reel, Robbins said that if people are gossiping about you then you should let them.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The D.M.D.

