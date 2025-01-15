AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Tony Khan badly insulted by veteran he fired; CM Punk's false claims called out

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we will take a look at the unfiltered criticism a veteran made against Tony Khan and also check out a recent blow to the company.

In addition, an AEW star disputed a claim made by CM Punk. So without further, ado, let's begin.

#3. Kevin Kelly insulted AEW CEO Tony Khan

Wrestling commentator Kevin Kelly joined All Elite Wrestling in June 2023. However, Tony Khan controversially fired him in early 2024. A fan on X recently stated that he missed the 57-year-old and his commentary partnership with Nigel McGuinness.

The former All Elite name responded to the fan by insulting Khan.

"All I wanted to do was call wrestling. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd have to listen to a stuttering son of a billionaire [a potential reference to Khan] feeding me lines and then correcting himself and telling me I was doing great. They waited until I had a mental breakdown to fire me," read his statement.

Apart from All Elite Wrestling, Kevin Kelly has worked for numerous promotions such as WWE, ROH, NJPW, and more.

#2. Danhausen calls out CM Punk for a false claim

In 2023, CM Punk left AEW and re-signed with WWE. His time with the Jacksonville-based company ended on a bad note. However, he is still good friends with many members of the company's roster. One of them is the Very Nice, Very Evil, Danhausen.

Punk recently posted a picture on his IG story with him wearing a mask, which was supposed to resemble the 34-year-old's face paint. Additionally, in it, he jokingly claimed that Danhausen owed him $350 Billion. The Michigan native disputed Punk's claim and also added that the latter's mask did a poor job of resembling him.

"Untrue there is no red under the eyes," Danhausen said.

#1. Tony Khan might not release Rey Fenix anytime soon

Former All Elite Wrestling star Penta recently made his spectacular WWE debut on RAW. Interestingly, there is heavy speculation that his younger brother, Rey Fenix, is also headed to Stamford. Reports suggest that Triple H intended to sign both luchadors in a single swoop. However, Tony Khan added injury time to the former AEW International Champion's contract.

According to Dave Meltzer, Khan was willing to free the 34-year-old from his contract. Unfortunately, he decided not to do so because later this year, All In is going to be held on the same day as Saturday Night's Main Event (July 12).

"I mean, it's possible Tony [Khan] could just say 'go,' but I don't expect it. I don't expect it, not in this wrestling war, not when they just did that thing for July 12...I do not expect any favors from AEW to WWE this week, put it that way," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Rey Fenix is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion with Penta. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

