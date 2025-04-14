AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Tony Khan's TWO new signings revealed, Shawn Michaels helped in top star's move to WWE, Top faction to reunite?

Welcome to the April 14 edition of Sportskeeda's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we'll cover some trending and interesting topics, including Tony Khan signing two new talents to his company and Shawn Michaels helping a top star move to WWE. We will also look at the potential teases about a top faction's reunion in All Elite Wrestling and more.

#5 Tony Khan signs two new talents

Tony Khan is always on the hunt for talented stars. He has assembled a fantastic roster full of skilled veterans and enthusiastic young wrestlers. All Elite Wrestling's executive office is also filled with experienced professionals.

Fightful Select recently released a report revealing that Tony Khan had added two new talents to his AEW team. The first one is a former WWE star, Brandon Mazzei, and the other is Andrew Lynch, who is a social media and digital expert. Khan hired them both for managerial roles.

#4 Shawn Michaels persuaded Stephanie Vaquer to move to WWE

Stephanie Vaquer joined WWE last year amid interest from AEW. In a recent interview with Rock & Pop FM in Chile, she revealed how The Heartbreak Kid convinced her to join WWE instead of All Elite Wrestling.

La Primera disclosed that HBK made her realize she would be much happier working for the Stamford-based promotion. Michaels told Vaquer, "A person could make $100 million and be unhappy if they were not doing what they love."

"I was in the hotel that night [after an emotional advice-filled phone call with her father], and they called me. I answered completely normally, and Shawn Michaels said, 'Stephanie, I know you understand English, and I want to talk to you personally. I'm Shawn Michaels, and I've got this proposal, and [he explained everything] and said that's it, [are you hesitating] about money?' And I said, 'No, it's not about the money. It's my life.'"

#3 Will a top AEW faction reunite?

MJF, Wardlow, Tully Blanchard, FTR, and Shawn Spears were once part of a major faction called The Pinnacle. The stable was active between 2021 and 2022. The Pinnacle disbanded after Wardlow turned his back on Friedman at Revolution 2022.

In the past few weeks, AEW has subtly teased the group's reunion on TV a couple of times. Fans saw the first teaser on March 12 during a heated segment between The Salt of the Earth and "Hangman" Adam Page, where the former told Page that he would fall off the "pinnacle" if he tried to reach the top in AEW.

The second teaser came on April 9 when Tony Schiavone blasted FTR for attacking Cope at Dynasty.

#2 Samoa Joe recalls AJ Styles telling him others' perceptions about him

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles have traveled the globe together and wrestled in various promotions. The former was recently a guest on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, where he recalled The Phenomenal One telling him about other stars' perceptions. Styles told The Samoan Submission Machine that their fellow wrestlers thought he was a killer.

“I never understood, because I try to be pretty chill and cool. I remember AJ, the great thing about him is that everywhere I've been, you're going to see AJ, you're going to see Chris Daniels. You're going to see the same people over and over again, because they're getting booked there too. We used to go to places and AJ would be like, 'Freaking guys intimidated or something.' I'll be like, 'Why?' He's like, 'I don't know, he thinks you're a killer, you're going to kill him or something. I told him you're fine.' And I'm like, 'Alright, cool.' Then we get in the ring, going to be fine.”

#1 Mercedes Mone comments on her match against Athena

Athena defeated Harley Cameron on Collision last week to enter the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinals. She will face Mercedes Mone on Dynamite this week. On X, Mone recently commented on their upcoming match.

“I’ve been waiting for this match for years. LFG!!! 🔥🔥🔥 #AEWDynamite.”

Mone and the ROH Women's World Champion have been feuding for a while now. The feud began when The CEO insulted Athena's ROH mentee, Billie Starkz, during a backstage promo when she was beefing with Momo Watanabe.

