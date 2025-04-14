  • home icon
  Tony Khan secretly hires two major names to AEW [Reports]

Tony Khan secretly hires two major names to AEW [Reports]

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 14, 2025 11:01 GMT
Tony Khan founded AEW in 2019. (Image via AEW YouTube)
Tony Khan is AEW's President and CEO.

Tony Khan's journey in the world of professional wrestling has been historic. By co-founding AEW in 2019, he established the biggest rival promotion to WWE since the late 1990s. Furthermore, in 2022, he became the owner of the Ring of Honor promotion. ROH now acts as All Elite Wrestling's sister promotion.

Throughout AEW's existence, Tony Khan has taken various steps to make his brainchild a worldwide phenomenon. He hired top independent talents and former WWE stars and has also signed many names who are potentially future GOATS. All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-views are arguably unmissable. This has been possible primarily due to Khan's vision, business decisions, and emphasis on in-ring action. As per Fightful Select, the 42-year-old recently hired two revered names in management positions.

One of them is Brandon Mazzei, who was once under WWE's banner. The other name is social media and digital expert Andrew Lynch. According to Lynch's LinkedIn handle, he has worked at ESPN and FOX Sports. Furthermore, he has a bachelor's degree in political science and government from the University of Arizona.

WWE legend Rob Van Dam on his relationship with AEW President Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam had a short stint in All Elite Wrestling, during which he took part in a handful of matches. The highlight of his run in the Jacksonville-based company was his FTW Title match against Jack Perry. He also had a decent showdown with Swerve Strickland on Dynamite.

In a recent appearance on the 1 Of A Kind podcast, the 54-year-old revealed that, contrary to popular belief, he has a great relationship with Tony Khan.

"I did talk to Tony recently. We have a great relationship; we have a great relationship, and the AEW fans that don’t understand it, it’s because you’re dumb, and you don’t know how dumb you are," RVD.said. [H/T: PWMania]
Rob Van Dam held multiple titles in WWE. He is also known for his time in the now-defunct ECW.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
