AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Top star is WWE-bound, Unfortunate setback for Death Riders, New show announced, Strong response to Nick Khan

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we will look at news stories involving Ricochet, Mariah May, and more.

Ad

A disheartening update on Mariah May's future in AEW has recently emerged. A major AEW star strongly hit back against WWE and Nick Khan. The Death Riders suffered an unfortunate setback, with one member being ruled out due to injury. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Disheartening update on Mariah May's AEW future

Mariah May has been one of the most talked-about talents in the professional wrestling world as of late. Many rumors have started emerging regarding her potentially leaving All Elite Wrestling and joining WWE. It seems now that her path to the Stamford-based promotion is becoming quite clear.

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mariah May had already told AEW about not re-signing with the company. This was during the time she had one of her epic trilogy of matches with Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter also made a cheeky response in a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge to a fan asking if Mariah May could appear in WWE during or after WrestleMania week.

"Yeah, we were just talking about that. So, is she coming to WWE? All I can say is Mariah May." [From 17:55 onwards]

#4. The Death Riders have suffered an unfortunate setback

PAC has been one of the most important members of The Death Riders and has been part of the group since they turned on Bryan Danielson. He had also been one-third of the AEW Trios World Champions alongside his group members Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli.

Ad

PAC recently took on Swerve Strickland in a singles match on last week's Dynamite. During the match, he took a buckle bomb from Swerve and ended up hurting his ankle upon landing. However, he would go on to finish the match. It was reported that he was on crutches after the show.

A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that PAC underwent an MRI scan, but the results are unknown. However, his injury is assumed to be serious. There are talks that he could be out of action for four months.

Ad

#3. AEW makes blockbuster debut announcement

All Elite Wrestling is riding high on the momentum of closing out Collision and Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. Many fans applauded this week's Wednesday night show for having special moments, amazing matches, and a perfect feel-good ending. It also became the longest-running pro-wrestling program in Turner Sports' broadcasting history.

Collision returned to the MGM Music Hall this week on Thursday. Now that the Spring BreakThru TV special is behind them, Tony Khan's promotion has announced a new one. All Elite Wrestling shared a graphic on X that revealed that the show will be titled Summer Blockbuster.

Ad

The TV special is scheduled to take place on June 11 and is set to emanate from Portland and will run for four hours.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Ricochet has strongly hit back at WWE and Nick Khan

Nick Khan recently made an appearance on The Bill Simmons podcast and caused huge controversy with his statements. The President of WWE didn't acknowledge Tony Khan and took some digs at their rival promotion.

He would even state that AEW has a great pool of talent, which they look forward to signing once their contracts end. Nick Khan would also credit the promotion's success to Tony Khan's father, Shahid Khan.

Ad

Many people were angered over these digs at Tony Khan and WWE from Nick Khan, including Ricochet. The former WWE United States Champion hit back at Nick Khan and called him and the company losers. He stated that it took him one contract to learn how terrible the Stamford-based promotion truly was.

#1. Star returned on Collision after 320+ days since his last AEW match

The 17th April episode of Collision saw Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander face off against Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero. The match ended after Romero refused to be tagged in, with Ishii being pinned after taking some devastating moves.

Ad

Ishii would confront his partner only for a hooded figure to appear after the bout. Romero would blindside his partner and turn heel, with the mysterious figure revealing himself to be Trent Beretta. They would then continue to beat down the Japanese grappler, with Don Callis returning to the ring with Takeshita and Alexander.

Trent would then clobber Ishii with a wrench given to him by the Invisible Hand while Romero held him up. We last saw Trent in action at Double or Nothing 2024, where he lost his match against Orange Cassidy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Haroon Mohammad Haroon is an avid pro wrestling fan and has been writing news with Sportskeeda since 2021.

He's been a fan of pro wrestling as far as he can remember and still has carried his passion for the sport today. Outside of his liking for WWE, he also is currently in academic pursuits to get a business degree. Know More