AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Triple H loses hottest free agent to Tony Khan, "The next Randy Orton" takes indefinite hiatus and more 

Welcome to the latest edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup.

AEW kicked off 2024 with a bang as Tony Khan lured one of the hottest free agents away from Triple H. Meanwhile, we have an update on the future of "The Next Randy Orton."

Is 42-year-old legend "The Undertaker" of AEW? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Continue reading as we dive straight into the top three stories of the week.

#1 Tony Khan signs Deonna Purrazzo to AEW

Expand Tweet

During the first episode of Dynamite this year, Deonna Purrazzo sent shockwaves across the wrestling world when she returned to All Elite Wrestling.

The Virtuosa previously appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion on the May 4, 2022, episode of Dynamite, where she lost to Mercedes Martinez in an ROH Women's World Championship unification match.

Purrazzo parted ways with IMPACT Wrestling at the end of 2023 to explore her free agency. However, it didn't last long, as Tony Khan wasted no time acquiring her services. The 29-year-old star was said to have held talks with WWE about a possible return, but the conversation fell through.

Deonna Purrazzo rained following Mariah May's in-ring debut and announced she was "All Elite." She sent a stern warning to Toni Storm before attacking May.

Following the show, Tony Khan took to his official X handle to confirm the signing of The Virtuosa by sharing the All Elite graphic.

#2 MJF reportedly takes an indefinite hiatus from AEW

Expand Tweet

MJF, who's been hailed as "The Next Randy Orton," had a forgettable night at the Worlds End pay-per-view as he finally dropped his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe in the main event.

In the aftermath, Adam Cole unmasked himself as The Devil, forming a new alliance called "The Undisputed Kingdom" featuring Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett.

Since the shocking swerve, fans have been pondering what's next for Friedman. Recent reports have suggested that The Salt of the Earth is "expected" to take some time off from AEW to nurse his injuries. MJF may be required to undergo shoulder surgery, which will likely rule him out of the in-ring competition for the foreseeable future.

The company has removed Friedman from its official roster, page, sparking rumors of his departure.

#3 WWE Hall of Famer compares Bryan Danielson to The Undertaker

Speaking on the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long opened up about Bryan Danielson being part of AEW's discipline committee, drawing comparison to The Undertaker:

Here's what you got to look at. Bryan Danielson, before he made that decision, he was appointed that position. So, it made it legal for him to make that call. But we know Bryan, nice as he is, I'm sure he would do it right. He was like Taker, Taker was the locker room captain. If you had problems, you would go to Undertaker, and Taker would smooth 'em out, or get everything straightened out. So that's kind of what that was, and sometimes, it's better for the talent to deal with the talent."

The American Dragon recently announced that he will be retiring from full-time wrestling this year. It will be to see what the company has in store for him as he plans to bring the curtain down on his legendary career.

Do you think Triple H dropped the ball with Deonna Purrazzo? Let us know in the comments section below.