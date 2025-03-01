AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Two major stars WWE-bound, Creative plans being made, Dustin Rhodes angry with The Rock, More exits coming

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we're going to take a look at stories involving WWE, Dustin Rhodes, The Rock, and more.

Dustin Rhodes has reacted to The Rock's actions over on SmackDown. WWE is already making for a top AEW star's imminent debut. So, without any further ado let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Massive update on Malakai Black returning to WWE

Malakai Black has departed from All Elite Wrestling and is reportedly on his way back to WWE. He had left AEW after his contract had expired alongside other stars such as Ricky Starks (now Ricky Saints) and Miro.

The former House of Black leader was signed to the Stamford-based promotion from 2016 to 2021. He was surprisingly released by the company and would then make a shocking debut in AEW only a month later. Now, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Malakai Black is returning to the company imminently.

#4. WWE is reportedly already making plans for major AEW star's arrival

AEW has been dealing with a lot of major stars leaving the promotion recently and WWE has taken notice of all of the releases. We recently saw everyone talking about Penta's debut over on Monday Night RAW, which had everyone hyped for what's to come.

Many fans had speculated that he would arrive in the company alongside his brother, Rey Fenix, but due to time being added to his deal due to injury, he couldn't join him. Now, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Lucha Brothers could soon be reuniting in WWE.

It was reported that the creative team has already started making plans for Fenix's debut on the main roster. So, it seems to suggest that his arrival is expected to happen soon, at least internally.

#3. Dustin Rhodes reacted to The Rock's actions on WWE RAW

The Rock made an offer to Cody Rhodes to give him his soul and become his champion last week. The current WWE Champion now faces a dilemma as he heads into Elimination Chamber 2025.

The Final Boss also appeared via satellite to persuade The American Nightmare further on the recent episode of Smackdown. He gifted him a customized Ford F-150 Raptor truck to sweeten the deal. However, he would also show him a weight belt that had "Cody's Soul" written on it along with his father Dusty Rhodes' death date as well.

After Smackdown, Dustin Rhodes took to X to share his reaction to the segment and it's safe to say he isn't happy.

#2. Multiple stars expected to leave AEW soon

A lot of AEW stars have been letting their contract expire and becoming free agents. Now a new report has arrived that reveals that more stars are expected to leave Tony Khan's promotion as well.

A recent report came out stating that Leyla Hirsch became a free agent after her contract expired this week. During a live stream by the Wrestling Observer, Bryan Alvarez discussed the recent departures from AEW and stated that these will not be the final releases as he heard that there were more stars whose contracts are set to expire soon.

Since the company has a lot of talent on its books, we might see more stars depart from the promotion.

#1. Chris Bey reacted to the participants and supporters of the FSW Beynefit for Bey show

Many stars and fans were affected after hearing about Chris Bey suffering a critical neck injury in October 2024. The injury came while he was competing for TNA.

Now, stars from different promotions such as WWE, AEW, TNA, NJPW, and more will unite to show their support for Chris Bey at the FSW Beynefit for Bey show on March 23. Stars such as Karrion Kross, Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, John Morrison, and more will appear on the show.

Chris Bey has now sent a message to all of the participants and supporters coming together for the show.

Kross will be returning to FSW after more than three years, as was recently confirmed.

