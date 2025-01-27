AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Unexpected Jon Moxley-Renee Paquette announcement; Sting's new look; Drew McIntyre twist; update on ex-champion

Welcome to the January 27 edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup. In today's edition, we'll briefly discuss some trending topics related to the Jacksonville-based promotion. This includes Sting sporting a new look, Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette being featured in an announcement, and an interesting twist involving Drew McIntyre.

Additionally, we'll also cover an update on a former AEW champion, who has been out of action due to an injury. We will also delve into Tony Khan's company potentially partnering with a major streaming platform. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#5. Jon Moxley to appear on Renee Paquette's show

AEW Close Up is a show that features interviews with wrestlers from Tony Khan's roster. Renee Paquette is the host of the show. The episodes are available to watch on YouTube.

The Jacksonville-based company recently announced on X (FKA Twitter) that The One True King and his Death Riders stablemate, Claudio Castagnoli, will be the special guests on the show's next edition.

"Don’t miss a special AEW Close Up with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & [sic] Trios Champ Claudio Castagnoli this Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube!" the post read.

#4. Sting spotted in a new look

Sting hung up his wrestling boots last year at the Revolution PPV. But he's still associated with the pro wrestling industry. The Icon has made an appearance in Tony Khan's promotion since then and has also attended various conventions and signings.

The Vigilante recently announced on X that he will soon retire his signature war paint gimmick, and 2025 will be the last year fans will get to see the legendary wrestler in his full gear. As a part of his final appearance tour, he was present at OG Collectibles in Downey, California, this past Saturday. Sting was seen sporting a new look. He has grown a full beard on his chin.

Check out Stinger's new look in the video clip below.

#3. AEW releases new merch of a star with a striking resemblance to Drew McIntyre

All Elite Wrestling recently dropped some new merch for ''Hangman'' Adam Page on its official online shop. The collection had t-shirts that featured Hangman's face. However, much to fans' amusement, Page's face print on the t-shirt looked similar to Drew McIntyre's.

Several fans pointed out this resemblance on X. Some even made fun of the merch and jokingly claimed that WWE might issue a copyright infringement claim against Tony Khan and his company for using The Scottish Warrior's face on its products.

#2. Absent star Riho might soon return to action

Riho has been absent from AEW TV since July 2024. After losing a singles match against Willow Nightingale in March last year, she went on a hiatus for nearly four months. The 27-year-old returned to action on the July 6 edition of Collision, as she faced Lady Frost in a singles match. Unfortunately, Riho suffered a fractured arm during the bout and was again ruled out of action.

Fightful recently reported that the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion was present backstage at Worlds End 2024 and was seen training ahead of the show. This may be an indication that she has been medically cleared and may soon return to the squared circle.

#1. AEW's PPVs to be available on Amazon Prime?

Last year, All Elite Wrestling signed a big contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. As part of the deal, the company has been simulcasting its weekly shows on the MAX streaming platform since the beginning of this year.

A new report from Wrestlenomics stated that the Tony Khan-led company might soon enter a partnership with Amazon and start broadcasting its pay-per-views on the Amazon Prime streaming platform later this year. However, neither party has issued a comment related to this.

