AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Unfortunate update on Samantha Irvin; ex-WWE champion unlikely to sign with Tony Khan's company; major debut teased

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we're going to be taking a look at stories involving Tony Khan, Samantha Irvin, and more.

A former Intercontinental Champion is unlikely to ever sign with All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, a former WWE Champion has seemingly teased his debut in AEW with his recent comments. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories:

#4. Major WWE roadblock in Samantha Irvin's potential AEW signing

Samantha Irvin quickly captured fans' hearts with her amazing work as a ring announcer in WWE. She tweaked her voice and delivery to match the talents' gimmick during their entrances and made everyone her fan. But despite a massive surge in her popularity, Irvin decided to leave the Stamford-based company last year.

Speculation has since been rife that she may join her fiancé, Ricochet, in AEW. According to a report from Fightful, Samantha has been present backstage at All Elite Wrestling in support of Ricochet. It's also rumored that she has a non-compete clause in place from her WWE departure, but, as of now, it hasn't been confirmed.

#3. Former Intercontinental Champion unlikely to ever sign with AEW

Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) has made a few appearances in All Elite Wrestling since his WWE exit. Many fans expected The Indy God to finally sign with Tony Khan's company last year after his feud with Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title.

However, Cardona soon disappeared, indicating that he had not signed with the promotion. In a recent Q&A episode, Sean Ross Sapp provided insight into why the former Intercontinental Champion's ROH run never turned into something bigger.

Sapp revealed that he didn't know if Cardona was offered a contract, adding that he was not aware if The Deathmatch King had any intention to sign a deal. However, he also added that both parties are on good terms.

#2. The Death Riders member shockingly claims that he hates Orange Cassidy

Wheeler Yuta is part of Jon Moxley's mission in All Elite Wrestling, as he stands by The One True King and The Death Riders. Yuta has now claimed that he hates a former close associate, Orange Cassidy.

The Death Riders member spoke recently on an edition of the Something for Everybody podcast and stated that the Freshly Squeezed star is a quiet leader in the company. However, he soon reverted to his on-screen character and stated that he dislikes Cassidy deeply before labeling Jon Moxley as a man who tries to lead by example.

"He’s a quiet leader that everyone looks up to and respects. Not me, obviously, I hate him. Scr*w that guy. Go Death Riders. Another one, obviously, I’m biased, but Jon Moxley really does try to lead by example, and he’s really tried to build the culture at AEW into something we can be proud of!" he said.

#1. Former WWE Champion teases AEW debut after recent comments

Raj Dhesi (FKA Raj Dhesi) made a name for himself during his first stint in WWE as a member of 3MB with Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater. However, the star achieved more success in his second run as he captured the WWE Championship. The Canadian was released from the company last April.

The Modern Day Maharaja has since been keeping active on the independent wrestling circuit and was recently asked during an interaction with Monopoly Events to name five wrestlers who he'd want to battle inside the squared circle for the first time in his career. The 38-year-old star expressed his desire to battle AEW's Will Ospreay and MJF, among other names.

"Five guys? OK, let's go! Will Ospreay. I always loved being a heel, so I'm going to pick some babyfaces. Will Ospreay... haven't faced in a while? OK, let's go... he's not a babyface, but I want to wrestle him, Bronson Reed. I'm a big fan of Bronson Reed; I think he's going to do big things. Ludwig Kaiser, he's a heel, but I think one day he's going to be a very, very popular babyface. The ladies love him. [laughs] Ludwig Kaiser... so that's three! Let's go... MJF!" Raj Dhesi said. [From 7:45 to 8:27]

Dhesi's comments hint that he may be interested in signing with AEW despite his past issues with Tony Khan. It will be interesting to see if he turns All Elite in the future.

