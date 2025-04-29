AEW News & Rumor Roundup: WWE interested in 31-year-old star, Buddy Matthews return with Rhea Ripley? Ex-US Champion may never wrestle again

As another month of 2025 almost concludes, AEW continues to move forward from strength to strength with multiple big shows lined up.

Ad

Several stars from the company continue to be in the news, with a new Buddy Matthews interview providing insight into his potential WWE return to work alongside Rhea Ripley.

Reports also suggest both WWE and AEW might be interested in signing a highly rated free agent. Elsewhere, one of the greatest wrestlers of the modern era confirmed his in-ring career is pretty much over. Today's AEW roundup has details on that and much more.

Ad

Trending

#1. WWE and AEW are in the race to sign Thekla

Ad

The free agent market remains keenly watched by the top US wrestling companies, and it seems another promising target has emerged.

While fans in the United States might not be overly familiar with her work, Thekla was among Stardom's best stars until her recent exit. The 31-year-old was written off TV by Stardom recently in an angle where she attacked officials and flipped the finger before being fired.

The word is that Thekla is on her way to the United States, and some major organizations have taken notice. Fightful Select reported that Thekla has 'hired representation' to help with the process of finding her new home. Sean Ross Sapp noted that WWE and AEW are interested in the star, and it could be fascinating to see who lands her signature at a time when women's wrestling is thriving.

Ad

#2. Buddy Matthews would be open to working with Rhea Ripley in WWE

Ad

They are easily one of the most popular couples in pro wrestling despite Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley being in different companies.

During a recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Buddy Matthews was asked about potentially returning to WWE and allying with his wife. The AEW star admitted he wouldn't be against the idea, as they have great chemistry that could produce magical moments on television.

The Hounds of Hell member, who is currently out of action due to an injury, was still focused on his AEW career and telling stories, but didn't rule out bringing his real-life relationship to WWE TV in the future.

Ad

"I think that's the big question. So I would love to do something with her [Rhea Ripley]. I think that story and our chemistry, just the way we are, would be good television. That's definitely something, an itch I'd like to scratch."

Buddy was glad he and Ripley could showcase their capabilities in AEW and WWE, respectively, and stressed there was no element of jealousy at all. Matthews considered his wife to be the John Cena of women's wrestling, and we're sure many fans would also love to see them together inside the ring.

Ad

#3. Bryan Danielson provides an update on his wrestling future

Ad

It is the latest question in wrestling that baffles many. Will Bryan Danielson ever wrestle again? The former AEW World Champion spoke to The Daily Star, and while he didn't entirely shut the door on a return, he is 'mostly calling it a day.'

Bryan Danielson has done it all in professional wrestling and is quite satisfied with what he's achieved. As things stand, Danielson is once again dealing with serious issues in his neck, and that might keep the former WWE US Champion away from the ring, maybe forever.

Ad

“I don’t want to 100% say I’ve called it a day… but you know it’s mostly calling it a day.”

Danielson revealed his current status, training methods, and what his therapist has been advising him to do during what could be another lengthy recovery phase for The American Dragon.

#4. Adam Copeland doesn't care about negative online reactions to a recent AEW spot

Ad

Cope is currently on a storyline hiatus from AEW TV, but his last big feud involved some incredibly graphic moments.

During a match on Dynamite for the world championship, Cope's spiked bat got stuck in Jon Moxley's back, producing one of the most ghastly visuals in modern pro wrestling.

The moment was widely criticized on the internet, but Adam Copeland is unfazed by the response. During a chat with Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes magazine, Copeland bluntly stated that the live reaction was all that mattered to him.

Ad

Cope explained that pro wrestling had changed and urged everyone to view wrestling from a different perspective, as the violence is only about to increase in the business.

“I don’t really care about the reaction, besides the live reaction. That to me is the reaction that matters and they were into it live. Hey, I get it, I do. Because I understand that it can be diminishing returns and all of those things. You also have to know your audience and you also have to understand that times have changed, for good, bad, however, you want to look at it.” [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Cope is expected to return and resume his newfound rivalry with FTR, whose heel turn is among AEW's main stories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lennard Surrao A journalist who has been a featured writer for Sportskeeda since 2015 and a wrestling fan for as long as he can remember.



He has written nearly 6000 articles, including news, features, and listicles that have amassed over 170 million views. You can find more of his work in the following id:



https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/lennard-surrao Know More