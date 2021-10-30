News & Rumor Roundup: AEW star teases Bray Wyatt reunion, Latest on Lance Archer's injury

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News and Rumor Roundup.

Today, we have the latest on Lance Archer's injury, Matt Hardy teasing a reunion with Bray Wyatt, a new update on All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling's working relationship, and more.

#6 Update on Lance Archer's injury

The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer @LanceHoyt Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK! Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!

Lance Archer faced Eddie Kingston on Dynamite earlier this week in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. At one point of the match, we saw a scary moment as Archer almost landed on his head after a top rope moonsault. He rolled out to the ringside area with Doc Sampson coming to check on him.

After a brief check-up, Lance Archer got back into the ring and was immediately rolled up and pinned by Eddie Kingston, with Archer clearly injured. He later took to Twitter give an update to fans and thank the AEW medical staff.

Dave Meltzer had an update on Archer's injury on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, saying that he had suffered from a "jammed neck":

"Archer wanted to continue and finish the match. Sampson checked him and felt he did not have a concussion but he and Tony Khan called for the match to go right to the finish as a precautionary measure and Kingston won with an Oklahoma side roll. Archer did leave on his own power. He suffered a jammed neck. Hopefully further testing doesn’t show anything worse. There is no time frame at press time for his return. He’s not scheduled on the Full Gear PPV or in a major program right now," said Dave Meltzer.

#5 AEW star Matt Hardy has teased a reunion with Bray Wyatt

With Bray Wyatt's non-compete clause with WWE ending recently, his former tag-team partner Matt Hardy teased a reunion with him in an Instagram post.

Although Tony Khan has said that he hasn't spoken to Wyatt about signing with All Elite Wrestling, we still don't know which promotion his future lies in.

