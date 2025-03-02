AEW has ONE creative decision to combat John Cena's WWE heel turn, Tony Khan must not hesitate

There is considerable pressure on AEW president Tony Khan to deliver a flawless Revolution PPV. Rival promotion WWE recently gave fans a memorable Elimination Chamber, and by doing so, they have set the bar high.

John Cena just turned heel and shocked wrestling fans around the globe. Tony Khan must try to make Revolution as iconic as Elimination Chamber by strong bookings and bold decisions. And the most daring decision he can make is booking AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to drop his title to the Rated R Superstar Cope.

Jon Moxley's defeat at Revolution will usher the company into a new era

Moxley and his faction have been a menace in the Jacksonville-based company. They are a force to be reckoned with and for the past few months, they have turned AEW into their playfield. If Adam Copeland manages to beat the champion clean, the Death Riders will probably begin disintegrating.

This way, a wrestling legend can be crowned the new champion of the Jacksonville-based promotion. All Elite Wrestling could then leave this underwhelming chapter behind and enter a new era with the WWE Hall of Famer as the face of the company.

Cope could retire as AEW World Champion

In a recent interaction with UPROXX, Copeland revealed that he was planning to wrestle for maybe two more years. If he wins the AEW World Championship at Revolution, it will be one of the biggest accomplishments in his career. Furthermore, since he is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets, he could retire as the champion.

This potential title reign might see dream matches against names like MJF, Konosuke Takeshita, Kenny Omega, among others. The possibilities are endless for the company.

Why Moxley's defeat will lead to the Death Riders' split

The Death Riders have been dominant because of Jon Moxley's strong leadership. However, once he loses the AEW World championship, his stablemates will start to realise that their leader is weak. Eventually, Marina Shafir, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta's frustrations might lead them to turn on the former Dean Ambrose.

A babyface Moxley could be of great use to Tony Khan. The company needs a few of them right now, and the former WWE star is a perfect candidate to take the company to new heights if he abandons his current heel persona.

