AEW Rampage record low ratings — 5 things Tony Khan must do to bounce back

AEW Rampage hit an all-time low rating in the show's existence this past week. The promotion's B-show has been struggling for some time now, and TNT's coverage of the NBA All-Star Weekend did not help the wrestling promotion's already dwindling numbers. Not only did Rampage have to compete with this massive sporting event, but the show was also forced to air out of its usual time slot.

Regardless, the writing has been on the wall and this past week and the low ratings might be a wake-up call for Tony Khan. Maybe the president needs to shake things up a bit. Here are 5 things that must happen for AEW Rampage to bounce back.

#5. AEW finally commits to a brand split

A major criticism about Rampage is that the show feels like filler television. More often than not, it is a missable show that holds no consequences for the major developments happening on Dynamite.

A brand split will not only force fans to invest in both Dynamite and Rampage, but also allow more room for coherent storylines that don't feel either too rushed or too drawn out. Having certain wrestlers exclusive to a specific show immediately adds gravity and value to that brand.

#4. Two world champions

If Tony Khan really wants to hotshot the importance of Rampage, a cheat code he could utilize is to introduce a second World Title in the promotion exclusively for the Friday night show.

This could work well with a brand split, as previously mentioned, or with a mixed roster competing for different prizes on different shows. Giving Rampage its own World Championship makes it more coherent from week to week. There will be a clear goal for every wrestler on the show and more prestige attached to the show as well.

#3. Rampage goes two hours

When AEW Rampage first launched on TNT, it was a nice, quick wrestle-filled breather fans could sit back and enjoy without any real qualms. Now, it feels like a rushed show that tries to pack in a lot of content of very little value.

The solution to this? Extend the runtime. Yes, there is already plenty of wrestling on television. But there is a reason way the other shows run for more than an hour. Rampage's one-hour runtime makes the show feel less important. Additionally, making the show two hours will give the storylines more room to breathe and allow for more talent to get on television regularly — two issues AEW is currently struggling with.

#2. Introduce a new general manager

The general manager trope has been done countless times in professional wrestling. AEW has steered clear of this besides the occasional appearance by company president Tony Khan. However, in Rampage's case, it might make sense to bring in an on-screen authority figure.

Like it or not, authority characters in pro wrestling add structure to every show. They bring with them built-in rhymes and reasons to every match, angle, and storyline. If there is one thing Rampage could benefit from right now, it's structure. Talents like Stokely Hathaway or Mark Sterling could excel in this role, so long as they do not overstay their welcome.

Or better yet, AEW could pick up someone like Kurt Angle for the role. Given his past experience as a general manager on WWE RAW, the Olympic Gold Medalist would be a perfect fit.

#1. Elevate the TNT championship with more open challenges

At its best, the TNT title was used by champions like Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin to usher in new talents, create new stars, and put on incredible matches. Over the years, the championship has waned in prestige compared to its best days. However, having the title exclusive to Rampage (and pay-per-views, of course) could help restore some of the belt's original magic.

Having an open challenge every week immediately gives fans something to look forward to and allows for more crowd-popping surprises. Of course, fans will eventually grow old of open challenges and demand something new. But for the time being, AEW can find stability and innovation in this simple routine.

