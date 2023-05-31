AEW Rumor Roundup: Andrade El Idolo's future, dream match in jeopardy, and more

Welcome to another edition of the AEW Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the latest rumors from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We start off today's edition with an update on Andrade El Idolo's status for a major show. Meanwhile, a potential dream match might not take place due to an injury to a recently signed All Elite Wrestling star.

We round off today's edition with a story about an AEW champion getting injured at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Andrade El Idolo's status for major show

Andrade El Idolo is potentially closing in on a return to AEW after being featured in a promotional video for the Collision show.

But according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he might miss the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25, 2023.

“It looks like Andrade will be ready for the Collision debut since he booked himself in a match on 6/15 in Mexico. It’s an independent date, not with AAA or CMLL. His situation is interesting because last year New Japan wouldn’t let him on Forbidden Door because CMLL said he was an AAA wrestler, even though Kenny Omega actually is the former AAA world champion and he is headlining TripleMania in a title match weeks after Forbidden Door but he’s fine not only to work Forbidden Door but for New Japan in Japan."

It remains to be seen what plans Tony Khan has in store for the former WWE United States Champion after his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#2. Planned title match to be canceled?

A potential dream match between AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and Aussie Open might not happen at Forbidden Door due to a knee injury suffered by Mark Davis.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Davis is unlikely to recover in time for the cross-promotion event after his surgery. However, there is a possibility that the two teams could clash at AEW All In.

“The way the timeline looks, unless somehow he's backing the miraculous amount of time from the surgery, the FTR and Aussie Open match won't make Forbidden Door. Maybe you know that could easily go to Wembley. I mean, in fact, now that I think about it, I think that's a great idea for Wembley [All In]. Originally, all signs lead to Aussie Open vs. FTR for Forbidden Door. It doesn’t look like Davis will make it for Forbidden Door."

It will be interesting to see who emerges as the opponents for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at Forbidden Door.

#1. A top AEW champion was injured at Double or Nothing

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse MJF retains the AEW World title.



This match cooked as expected, not surprised at all. MJF retains the AEW World title.This match cooked as expected, not surprised at all. https://t.co/YHN3BHFLmM

MJF successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry at Double or Nothing.

Following the pay-per-view, PWInsider reported that The Devil suffered an injury to when Allin landed on his arm during the top rope powerbomb spot in the high-intensity bout. MJF was seen with a cast on his left arm during the post-Double or Nothing media scrum.

It was however added that The Salt of the Earth won't be missing any in-ring time due to the injury as he didn't break anything during the match.

