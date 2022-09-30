AEW Rumor Roundup: Backstage details on MJF's absence; top star's contract and in-ring status; former United States Champion not keen on WWE return under Triple H's leadership

Welcome to another edition of the AEW Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the latest updates from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently returned at the All Out pay-per-view after over a three-month absence. Now, we have backstage details on his time away from All Elite Wrestling programming. Meanwhile, a recently departed WWE Superstar's contract and in-ring status have also been disclosed.

We round off today's edition with a story about a former United States Champion seemingly uninterested in a return to the sports entertainment juggernaut under Triple H's leadership. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Backstage details on AEW star MJF's absence

MJF cut a scathing promo on the June 1, 2022 edition of Dynamite, bashing Tony Khan and even calling him a "f**king mark." He was removed from all All Elite Wrestling promotional material, leading to speculation about him leaving the company.

However, The Salt of the Earth made his return at All Out 2022 and emerged victorious in the Casino Ladder Match. Now, Fightful Select has provided updates on his time away from AEW programming.

According to the report, MJF stayed out of the public eye, and certain locker room members found out about his return only near All Out.

The 26-year-old star seemingly had a few meetings for Hollywood-related projects following his 'walk out' on Dynamite in LA. It was also added that he filmed something with Impractical Jokers.

No update was provided on whether MJF had extended his previous deal or signed a new deal. However, he is supposedly in a more "favorable situation financially."

Fightful's Will Washington also reported that Warner Bros. Discovery were happy with The Salt of the Earth's return to AEW.

#2. Update on Saraya's contract and in-ring status

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) made her AEW debut on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. She came out to save Toni Storm and Athena from a post-match by Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter after the interim AEW Women's Championship match.

Since her debut, fans have been speculating whether she has been cleared for the in-ring competition, and Fightful Select has provided some information on the same. It was reported that Saraya had signed a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. However, there was no clarity on "option years" in her contract.

The report further added that according to a source, the lucrative nature of the deal likely means that the former WWE Superstar will be involved in some in-ring action down the line.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Saraya has not been medically cleared yet, and AEW official Dr. Michael Sampson will take the final call on the matter.

#1. Miro allegedly not interested in a WWE return

Miro @ToBeMiro EliteRockers© @EliteClubSOB The last time Miro wrestled on AEW Dynamite was 3 months ago. The last time Miro wrestled on AEW Dynamite was 3 months ago. https://t.co/aCqcrv3V0d Nobody has the balls twitter.com/eliteclubsob/s… Nobody has the balls twitter.com/eliteclubsob/s…

Miro has been one of the more underutilized stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. His last match was at the All Out pay-per-view, where he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on House of Black. The Redeemer and his teammates eventually picked up the win on that night.

There has been speculation about Miro being potentially unhappy in All Elite Wrestling and could be angling for a move to WWE. However, Ryan Frederick of the Wrestling Observer seemingly squashed those hopes and stated that only AEW stars with their partners in the sports entertainment juggernaut want to return there.

"Miro does not want to go back," Ryan Frederick said on the Observer forum. "The only guys that really want to go back are the ones who have significant others with the other company."

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan handles Miro in the coming weeks and if the latter possibly looks for a WWE return despite recent reports.

