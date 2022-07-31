AEW Rumor Roundup: Concerning update on top champion's injury status in Tony Khan's promotion, reported details on WWE Superstar Dakota Kai's talks with All Elite Wrestling (July 31, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the latest rumors from All Elite Wrestling.

A top champion seemingly worked a major event while injured, and we have an update on the situation. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai, who made her WWE return at SummerSlam 2022, was reportedly in talks with the Jacksonville-based promotion after her release earlier this year.

We round off today's edition with a report disclosing the altercation between a former world champion and Tony Khan. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Update on Dax Harwood following Death Before Dishonor

FTR recently defended their ROH Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. After an intense two-out-three falls match, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler successfully retained the gold in the main event.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Harwood competed in the match with a torn labrum.

“Dax Harwood is the latest AEW wrestler working with a torn labrum. After the Briscoes match, he came out of it with a swollen eye, a stiff neck, and his bad shoulder was worse,” said Meltzer.

It remains to be seen how long Dax Harwood will be out of action to recover from his injuries.

#2. Possible details on Dakota Kai's talks with AEW before WWE return at SummerSlam 2022

Dakota Kai made a surprising WWE return at the SummerSlam pay-per-view, aligning with Bayley and IYO SKY (FKA Io Shirai). The trio confronted Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch after The EST of WWE successfully retained her RAW Women's Championship in the opening contest.

Shortly after Kai's return, Fightful Select reported that the 34-year-old star was in contact with AEW after her WWE release in April 2022. However, the talks didn't move past the initial stages. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Max Everett wrote:

"Fightful Select reports that she had interest from multiple companies. However, her talks with AEW are said to have never picked up much after the two parties had been introduced. It was also noted that members of AEW's roster had pushed for her to join, but the reason for the talks breaking down remains unknown."

It will be interesting to see how Dakota Kai is booked along with Bayley and IYO SKY in her second stint with the global juggernaut.

#1. Reported update on Jonathan Gresham's argument with AEW President Tony Khan

Jonathan Gresham defended his ROH World Championship against Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. The Swiss Superman emerged victorious after a bout that went over 11 minutes.

However, according to reports, Gresham asked for his release before the event due to a lack of communication and creative differences. Now, a newer report from PWInsider discloses what apparently went down during the conversation between Jonathan Gresham and Tony Khan:

"One version of the story making the rounds is that Gresham 'cursed out' Khan. Another story talents are sharing includes that Gresham used his ranking in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine PWI 500 list as an argument as to why he should be presented better."

As of this writing, there has been no confirmation of whether Khan has granted Gresham's release request.

