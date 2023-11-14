AEW Rumor Roundup: 'Next Brock Lesnar's' status revealed, major departure, The Young Bucks no longer EVPs?

AEW has been piquing a lot of interest over the past few weeks, and with this came wild speculation. The Young Bucks have been quite divisive with fans online since the "Brawl Out Incident," and last week, it seemed like their status with the promotion seemingly changed.

Additionally, a number of names have parted ways with AEW over the past year, prompting questions over the status of stars like Parker Boudreaux, who at one time was considered the next "Brock Lesnar." Continue reading as we confirm and debunk three interesting rumors about contract statuses.

#3. Parker Boudreaux's AEW status has seemingly been confirmed

Boudreaux was once hailed for his resemblance to Brock Lesnar, and many fans online agreed. However, his in-ring performance has always fallen short of The Beast Incarnate, which has led to many questioning his future in pro wrestling.

With all the departures from AEW, some have wondered if the former Trustbuster was silently released. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp allegedly reached out to the promotion and took to social media to confirm that he's still signed to All Elite Wrestling:

"We had someone on our Fightful Select Q&A ask, and we've confirmed Parker Boudreaux is still with AEW. We haven't heard of imminent plans for him."

Based on the report, it doesn't seem like Parker Boudreaux will return to television soon. The star was last aligned with Swerve Strickland's Mogul Affiliates alongside Trench, who was released from the promotion recently. Fans were notably harsh in criticizing the short-lived faction, especially Trench and Boudreaux's portrayal, so it remains to be seen if he'll be welcomed back.

#2. AEW and Allie "The Bunny" have officially parted ways with each other

The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny were once prominently booked during All Elite Wrestling's early days. While neither faction member ever captured gold, they were often involved in on-screen angles. Sadly, The Bunny suffered an injury, and despite being cleared, she parted ways with AEW, according to PW Insider.

The report noted that the parting was mutual, but there was no indication whether it was due to her injury or future career prospects.

Speculation was made when she first removed mention of the promotion from her Instagram profile. Additionally, she's since embarked on an adult content career instead.

Outside of All Elite Wrestling, she was a prominent name in IMPACT Wrestling, where she first established herself as a capable pro wrestler. Currently, The Butcher and The Blade are still signed to the promotion.

#1. The Young Bucks stirred up a lot of chatter when it seemed like they were no longer EVPs

Nick and Matt Jackson's roles as Executive Vice Presidents have been the source of much criticism online. Many have claimed that the two use their status in the promotion to force outcomes and remain prominently booked. While their titles as EVPs were quietly removed from the AEW online roster list initially, they were quietly added back in a few hours. Interestingly, this led to much online discourse that the two were either leaving the promotion or had their roles stripped.

It remains to be seen if The Young Bucks still have the same backstage control or whether the title is simply in name. While many might not be the biggest fans of the brothers, they played an integral role in starting All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Even names such as MJF have pointed this fact out in recent months. Only time will tell whether or not they'll capture gold again in AEW, but it doesn't seem like the Jackson brothers will be going anywhere anytime soon.

