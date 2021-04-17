AEW Rumor Roundup - Veteran star released due to backstage heat, Samoa Joe's future, former WWE personality told he is too old to get signed - 17th April 2021

We welcome you all to the first edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Rumor Roundup. There are several big stories to discuss and dissect in the inaugural AEW Rumor Roundup offering.

The most talked-about story coming out of AEW over the past few days has been regarding a veteran star's release. We have all the details on the controversial AEW departure and the backstage problems that played a significant role.

A former WWE Superstar revealed that he is open to doing business with AEW, and all that needs to happen is a phone call from Cody Rhodes.

AEW also allegedly told a WWE Hall of Famer that he was too old to sign with the company. Elsewhere, we have a backstage update regarding the future of Samoa Joe following his WWE release.

Another seasoned veteran from AEW revealed how he had talks with WWE before signing a contract with Tony Khan's company.

On that note, let's take a look at all the stories in detail:

#5. Ivelisse released by AEW, details regarding the backstage issues leading to her exit

It was first reported at the start of April that Ivelisse got in trouble with a veteran AEW talent and a few other coaches backstage. Ivelisse was not booked on TV in the following weeks and her partner Diamante continued to appear on AEW TV.

Ivelisse issued a tweet on Wednesday, April 14th, in which she seemingly confirmed her AEW departure. The star eventually deleted the tweet, but here's what she wrote about her AEW release:

"History repeats itself, unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. That's life."

Fightful Select released various notes on Ivelisse's AEW status, and they even reached out to the Puerto Rican wrestler for a statement.

Ivelisse had 'well-known disagreements' backstage with several AEW agents, and many in the company believed she would not be returning. Ivelisse had backstage arguments and fights.

Ivelisse opened up regarding the alleged mistreatment by a coach, and she even accused Thunder Rosa of slandering her name in AEW.

The worse type of people are those who formulate opinions and slader on things they know absolutely nothing about or with ill intent — IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) April 14, 2021

Ivelisse said that Rosa had a history of resorting to backstage politics to get ahead in her career, and she even highlighted a Lucha Underground lawsuit on the matter.

"I spoke up about mistreatment from a Coach, even to other women too, there were witnesses, and I was the one suspended and left in limbo and just now let go, and nothing has been done at all the entire time about (Thunder Rosa) slandering my name the entire time in AEW and doing everything to sabotage my position there, I kept quiet, (Thunder Rosa) also has a history of getting involved with officials in order to get ahead which there was a lawsuit and everything in (Lucha Underground)."

Nope, it was her being unprofessional, she had done the same thing in LU as well, and was unprofessional hurting my tag partner s jaw the next match and slandering my name the entire time at aew👍 — IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) April 14, 2021

Nope I dont, only major companies plagued by politics — IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) April 14, 2021

Ivelisse has been wrestling for more than a decade, and as things stand, the wrestler is no longer an AEW talent and is open for bookings.

