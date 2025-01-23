AEW's Legend Killer? 5 Stars Hangman Adam Page can retire after Christopher Daniels 

At AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, Hangman Adam Page defeated Christopher Daniels in a violent Texas Death Match. After weeks of back-and-forth, The Cowboy annihilated Daniels last week to finally conclude their rivalry.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, The Fallen Angel came out to break shocking news to Hangman Page. Daniels talked about the consequences of his recent battle with The Hanger, revealing that doctors had advised him to never wrestle again.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy was visibly distraught upon realizing that he had ended the career of one of his best friends in the business. Although Hangman felt regretful about his actions, Daniels' retirement could kick off The Cowboy's rise as AEW's Legend Killer.

In this article, let's look at five AEW stars who Hangman Page could retire next.

#5. Paul Wight could hang up his boots after a match against Hangman Page

Paul Wight (FKA Big Show) arrived in AEW in March 2021. After carving out an illustrious career in WWE, Wight took on commentary duties and other backstage roles in All Elite Wrestling.

Paul Wight has wrestled in a couple of matches in AEW, majorly staying away from in-ring competition. During a recent interview with Fightful, The World's Largest Athlete revealed that he intends to have a farewell tour like Sting in AEW.

Tony Khan could fulfill Wight's wish by pitting him against Hangman Adam Page for his final feud as a pro wrestler. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is an extremely versatile in-ring performer who can help bring the best out of the gigantic star.

They could face each other in a trilogy of matches, with the final bout being contested under a stipulation. Paul Wight could put his career on the line during the third bout of the feud. The Hanger could later defeat him to conclude his career.

The World's Largest Athlete would earn the respect of fans if he went out this way, as the audience would applaud him for putting over a young star on his way out.

#4. Jeff Jarrett could end his career against The Cowboy

Jeff Jarrett recently announced that he has signed the final pro wrestling contract of his career. As revealed by MJF, 2025 will be the final year of Double J in the business.

Jarrett intends to capture the AEW World Championship during his final run, and he will likely challenge for the prestigious title at some point. If the former WWE Intercontinental Champion fails to get his hands on the AEW World Title, he may reignite his rivalry with Hangman Adam Page.

The Last Outlaw feuded with Page in the summer of 2024. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy eliminated Jarrett in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, delivering a crushing blow to Double J. However, Jarrett returned the favor by assisting Bryan Danielson in The American Dragon's match against Page in the finals of the tournament.

The former rivals could lock horns yet again in 2025. However, The Hanger could force the veteran to put his career on the line this time around. Although he failed to finish off The Last Outlaw in 2024, Page could finally get rid of his longtime nemesis in this potential contest.

#3. Dustin Rhodes could ride off into the sunset after losing to Hangman Adam Page

Dustin Rhodes recently announced that he has signed a multi-year deal with AEW. This will likely be his final contract as an active in-ring performer. At the age of 55, The Natural only has a few years left in the business, and he will be eager to conclude his career in a memorable way.

If Cody Rhodes were still a part of All Elite Wrestling, The American Nightmare would have undoubtedly been the number one choice to wrestle his elder brother in The Natural's final match. Since the 39-year-old is no longer in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Tony Khan should pick a different AEW Original to be Dustin Rhodes' final opponent.

The reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion could battle Hangman Adam Page in his final outing as a pro wrestler. During his feud with Christopher Daniels, Page reiterated that he resented veterans taking the spotlight from younger stars.

The two stars could have a clash at AEW All In: Texas, which would ideally be the perfect spot for Dustin Rhodes to conclude his iconic run as a pro wrestler. The Texas crowd would be delighted to bid goodbye to The Natural.

The former AEW World Champion would benefit greatly from retiring Dustin Rhodes. The victory would solidify Hangman Page as a "Legend Killer" in AEW, helping him gain a similar reputation that Randy Orton has in WWE.

#2. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy could put an end to Chris Jericho's AEW career

Chris Jericho is currently going through one of the most underwhelming phases of his wrestling career. Known as the master of reinventions, Jericho has failed to grab the attention of the audience with his Learning Tree gimmick.

At 54, Le Champion seems to be way past his prime. Jericho's in-ring performance has drastically regressed over time, with many fans believing that he should hang up his boots immediately.

At All Out 2019, Chris Jericho scripted history by defeating Hangman Adam Page and becoming the first-ever AEW World Champion. The Lionheart snatched a massive opportunity from Page's hands, and The Cowboy might still be infuriated about his loss.

The Hanger could emerge as a ghost of Jericho's past and put an end to the latter's in-ring career. Hangman Page could punish the veteran for taking away opportunities from deserving talents despite being way past his prime in the ring.

The two stars could eventually have a singles clash down the line in which The Cowboy could decimate The Lionheart in a memorable contest. It would be the perfect farewell for Jericho, as he would pass the torch to Hangman on his way out.

It would also be a moment of redemption for The Hanger, as this would allow him to bury the ghosts of his All Out 2019 defeat.

#1. Cope could wrestle his final match against Hangman Page

Cope's AEW run has been a success so far. Since his debut at WrestleDream 2023, The Rated-R Superstar has emerged as a valuable asset to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The erstwhile Ultimate Opportunist has been a part of several memorable moments in AEW. This includes him winning the TNT Championship twice. However, the 51-year-old veteran is nearing the end of his wrestling career, and Hangman Adam Page will be a great option to be the last competitor he ever faces.

Cope can do a huge favor to The Anxious Millennial Cowboy if he agrees to hang up his boots against Page. The WWE Hall of Famer is still one of the most popular figures in pro wrestling, and fans will be intrigued to know who he battles in his last match ever.

While The Cowboy is already a well-established star in AEW, retiring Cope would enhance his market value exponentially. It would also be the perfect scenario for The Rated-R Superstar to silence his critics, who often accuse him of stealing wins from younger wrestlers.

Randy Orton earned the moniker of The Legend Killer by defeating several legends during The Ruthless Aggression Era in WWE. If The Hanger adds Cope to the list of legends he retires, he will be seen in the same league as The Viper by the audience.

