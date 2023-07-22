AEW star once warned John Cena about Nikki Bella long before their breakup; here's what the 16-time WWE Champion said

Prior to the well-documented separation of John Cena and Nikki Bella (now known as Nikki Garcia) a few years ago, a current AEW star perhaps gave a heads-up to Cena.

John Cena and Nikki Bella were a renowned wrestling couple who saw many ups and downs in their relationship of nearly six years. The couple finally went their separate ways back in 2018. Their relationship, which reportedly began in 2012, turned out to be the most public relations a few years later.

Moreover, the current AEW star, Bryan Danielson, who is married to Nikki's sister, Brie Bella, possibly noticed something about Nikki that Cena failed to do. On an episode of Total Bellas back in 2016, the 16-time WWE Champion shared a heated conversation with Bryan after his argument with Bellas.

Cena asked Danielson about what was the topic of discussion during the argument, and Bryan candidly spoke his mind:

"So it was an argument about the house, but then somehow it turned into this thing about whether or not Nicole(Nikki) was humble. And I don't think she is humble, but I am not saying she is a bad person, but then that became a big issue and then voices got raised on both sides, that was that." [From 00:07 to 00:35]

Replying to what Bryan said, Cena was seemingly passive-aggressive, and he straight up asked Danielson a question:

"I didn't hear much about what went on, but I heard that, so I'll follow up with one question and if my answer is the one I'm looking for then that's it. Is everything okay?" [From o0:38 to 00:48]

Things got heated when Cena asked the above question, but he got his answer at the end, as Bryan Danielson admitted that everything was alright in a convincing way.

Who initiated the separation between John Cena and Nikki Bella?

John Cena and Nikki Bella were even engaged to be married a year prior to their breakup. Cena proposed to Nikki after their mixed tag match at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. While there were many debates regarding who was responsible for the end of their relationship, the journey of their being together was well documented.

It could be possible that Bryan Danielson giving a heads-up to Cena during his relationship with Nikki was a signal for him. However, no one knows what really happened between the two. Nonetheless, the major issue of conflict between the two was revealed on the "Total Bellas" show. Nikki wanted to start a family, and Cena reportedly did not want children.

Overall, while John Cena and Nikki Bella shared great companionship throughout the tenure of their relationship, some things just don't work out sometimes, and it could also lead to separation.

