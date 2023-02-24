Did John Cena break up with Nikki Bella? Details on who really ended the engagement

John Cena and Nikki Bella had one of the most public WWE relationships. After six years, the superstars decided to end their relationship just after getting engaged the year prior.

Nikki Bella was the one who broke up with John Cena. The former couple officially parted ways in 2018, just before their planned marriage in May of that same year. Those who followed Bella and Cena on the reality TV series Total Divas and Total Bellas are aware that their main conflict is the topic of starting their own family.

The reality series showcased that John wasn't keen on getting married and having kids with the Hall of Famer. Although already engaged, Nikki Bella shared on Maria Menounos' podcast that she knew they wanted different lives. She stated that despite John saying he wanted kids, she knew that was not what he wanted.

“Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people that wanted two different lives. We were trying so hard to make it one. Even in the end, when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what he wanted. And that’s really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end.” [H/T US]

The 16-time World Champion and former Divas Champion began dating in 2012 after the former separated from his ex-wife. They got engaged in 2017 at WrestleMania 33 after their tag team bout with The Miz and Maryse. They officially broke up a year later.

What are John Cena and Nikki Bella up to now?

The former WWE couple's relationship and eventual break-up definitely caught the attention of multiple people. Despite the public attention, they have moved on and even found their own partners.

Nikki Bella began dating her Season 25 Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev in January 2019, a year after her breakup. They welcomed their first child, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, in July 2020. Artem and Nikki got married in August 2022.

John Cena also found his own partner and is now married. The Hollywood actor met Shay Shariatzadeh in 2019 while filming for a movie. They tied the knot in October 2020 in a private ceremony held in Florida. They tied the knot again in July 2022 in Canada. In the past, the Peacemaker actor also shared that he was now open to having kids.

It's good to see that Nikki and John continued their professional relationship after their split and are now thriving with their own partners.

