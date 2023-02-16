How many times did John Cena got married? Diving deep into the WWE legend's life

John Cena is one of the biggest names in sports and Hollywood. While he openly shared his love life while still active in WWE, that wasn't the case for his former and current wife.

John Cena has been married twice. His first wife, Elizabeth Huberdeau, also resides in West Newbury, Massachusetts. They married in July 2009 and divorced in May 2012. According to reports, both of them were also high school sweethearts.

After their split, John Cena began dating fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella. Their relationship was highly publicized due to the reality TV series Total Divas and Total Bellas. The 16-time World Champion even proposed at WrestleMania 33. However, the WWE couple split up in 2018 after six years.

In 2019, John Cena met his current wife Shay Shariatzadeh in a restaurant while filming for the movie Playing with Fire. They married privately in October 2020 and had their second wedding in Canada in July 2022. The Peacemaker actor even shared that out of all his projects, Playing with Fire was his favorite, since it introduced him to his wife.

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in, in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special. There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn't take my eyes off her... that's when it started,"

John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh may be thinking of becoming parents someday

During the 16-time World Champion's relationship with Nikki Bella, one of their major issues was the topic of parenthood. At the time, the former was not ready to become a father. However, his perception has since changed.

In an interview with The Sun, Cena revealed that as he grew older, he realized how becoming a parent was something he began considering.

Despite the new perspective, Nikki Bella is nothing but supportive. A source shared that the Hall of Famer is happy for them and it's something she will not hold against the couple.

“Nikki knows that people change throughout their journey in life and that they make the best decisions based on where they’re at during that point in time. She would never imagine holding something like him changing his mind about having a baby against him and thinks it’s an amazing blessing that would bring such joy to his life, if that’s what he wants.”

This time around, it looks like John Cena prefers to keep his relationship with his wife private.

