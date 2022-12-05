How many wives has John Cena had?

John Cena has had a pretty public lifestyle, especially during his previous relationship with fellow WWE personality Nikki Bella. However, his previous relationship with the Hall of Famer was a major contrast to his mostly private marriage life.

The Cenation Leader's relationship with the former Divas Champion is one that was highly publicized due to the reality TV series Total Divas and Total Bellas. Their relationship lasted for six years, starting in 2012, and a highly publicized proposal during WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

It seems like the former WWE couple's issues regarding family and children have been resolved, but their relationship ended in 2018 just a month before their scheduled wedding in May.

Although John Cena never married Nikki Bella, he had already become a husband twice, once before his relationship with the WWE star and his current one after their breakup.

His first relationship was made public in 2009 during the promotion of his film 12 Rounds. In July of that same year, John married Elizabeth Huberdeau. It's believed that just like Cena, Elizabeth was also from West Newbury, Massachusetts, and a childhood sweetheart of the wrestler. On May 2012, a divorce was announced, which was finalized a week later.

John Cena is now happily married to Shay Shariatzadeh. Like his first relationship, it was mostly private. The couple met at a restaurant in 2019 while John was filming for the movie Playing with Fire. In October 2020, they officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Florida. Cena and Shay had their second wedding in July 2022 in Canada.

JohnCenaCrews™ @JohnCenaCrews Photos of John Cena and his wife Shay outside of Berenjak; a Persian restaurant in Soho, London! Photos of John Cena and his wife Shay outside of Berenjak; a Persian restaurant in Soho, London! https://t.co/8K65cdn8iv

John Cena on seeing Shay Shariatzadeh for the first time

The Hollywood actor has had some memorable roles and projects throughout his career, one of them being his most recent one as the DCEU's Peacemaker. However, it looks like Playing with Fire will hold a special place in his heart.

In an interview, John Cena shared that the 2019 film will always have a special meaning due to the special someone he met during filming. Cena shared that when he saw Shay, he couldn't take his eyes off her.

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special. There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn't take my eyes off her... that's when it started," said Cena.

Although the Hollywood actor is quite open with fans about his projects, it looks like he will keep his marriage away from the public eye.

