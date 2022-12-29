What does John Cena's wife Shay Shariatzadeh do for a living?

John Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, is just as accomplished as her WWE Superstar partner. Hailing of Iranian descent, she grew up in Canada and earned a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of British Columbia in 2013, and is striving in the field to date.

Shay and Cena tied the knot on October 12, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. They renewed their wedding vows in July 2022 at Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver. The couple met on the set of Playing with Fire, which was filmed in Canada in 2019. Cena played the protagonist in the comical movie.

Amidst massive reports of them supposedly dating, their relationship was made public when Shay and Cena attended the premiere of Playing with Fire together. It was a case of love at first sight for John as he believed he found “somebody special” in his life.

John Cena’s wife has a lot of experience on her resume. She began working at the age of 18 and landed her first job as a sales associate in a firm called La Vie En Rose. In 2011, she took the mantle of a software engineer at Alpha Technologies.

Shay Shariatzadeh is currently designated as a Product Manager at Sonatype - an enterprise software company. She has been a part of the Vancouver-based company since December 2019. Prior to the job, she worked at Motorola Solutions and researched thermal cameras and video intercom systems.

The 33-year-old engineer always had a passion for physics and mathematics. Her interest in the field was piqued when her brother bought home a project from his engineering school.

"I have always enjoyed math and physics. My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car—and that was it! I decided to study Engineering." (H/T E.Online)

Shay’s mother, a professional surgeon, was also a source of inspiration for her. Her mother is the most hard-working person she has ever known and taught her life lessons she follows to this day.

John Cena’s wife Shay Shariatzadeh was the first woman John Cena was linked to after his relationship with Nikki Bella

WWE Superstars Nikki Bella and John Cena stole the limelight with their on-screen and off-screen romance in 2012. They were believed to be the next power couple in the world of wrestling. They got engaged in 2017 but unfortunately parted ways a year later.

After the breakup, Bella moved on to date Artem Chigvintsev while Cena’s obsession with the film industry led him to love. Shay Shariatzadeh is John Cena’s second wife. He was previously married to real estate broker Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009-2012.

