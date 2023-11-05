AEW stars were all dressed up and ready for some spookiness during the Halloween weekend. And because they also love their fans, many of them decked up their social media accounts with photographs of them dressed up in all their best Halloween finery. Here's a compilation of some of the best pics of the Tony Khan-owned company's roster of wrestlers dressed in their 2023 Halloween costumes.

#5 Sammy Guevara reminds everyone of their baby!

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo posed for a Halloween photo, with Sammy wearing a onesie and Melo holding an image of a one-eyed monster. Looking at the pic seems like the Guevara family went into full Halloween mode and posed with a giant Halloween prop - Melo even holds a prop designed as the character Mike Wazowski from the Disney movie Monster's Inc. and Sammy's costume was very similar to how the character James P. Sullivan looks.

Tay Melo has, of course, been out of action for a while now, but she has seen a showering of love and warmth from others in the world of wrestling, including her tag team partner Anna Jay, who gave the mother-to-be a cute gift.

#4 Danhausen has fun this Halloween

Danhausen is known for his excellent make-up in the ring, so there was something unique expected from him - and he came up big. Danhausen posted a pic of him in a costume that he said was a Barbie - a costume that was a mix of cute and scary.

If there's ever a wrestling character who's perfect for a Halloween-themed match, it's Danhausen. He has been away from the ring for a while, but promos of him returning to the ring have already ignited interest among fans. He is confirmed to return on the 10/11 episode of AEW: Rampage.

#3 Adam Copeland's Halloween costume was a Rey Mysterio throwback

Adam Copeland is with AEW but hasn't forgotten his WWE colleagues - like Rey Mysterio. Copeland and Mysterio go back a long way, what with them being on the main roster during the attitude era. The last time they teamed up together was in 2022 for the WWE special Clash at the Castle.

Copeland posted a pic wearing a mask like Mysterio's. The Rated R Superstar made a smashing entry to the Tony Khan-owned company at WrestleDream, and fans are waiting for the intensity that Copeland has shown all through his career to wreak havoc in AEW now.

#2 Abadon had a statement in white

Why shouldn't we expect something unique from Abadon, a past master of the 'look' this Halloween? That's exactly what they thought too, and posted a pic of themselves dressed up for Halloween night, one that will remain with fans long after the holidays have passed.

Abadon made their AEW debut in 2020 but has barely featured in any significant storylines since then. Fans are definitely waiting for her next match.

#1 AEW Star Saraya wanted to play a guessing game with her fans

Saraya posed for a Halloween photo in a completely new look, and she also wanted fans to guess who she was portraying. Fans thought she was channeling Angelina Jolie from the movie Girl Interrupted.

Fans are awaiting the next match that Saraya will be a part of, as the Diva of Tomorrow has proved herself to be one of the most versatile players in the ring in recent times.

AEW stars seemed pretty excited about Halloween!

Which look was your favorite? Sound off in the comments section below.

