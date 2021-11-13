6 AEW stars who haven’t been successful as actors

AEW stars are slowly becoming household names. With the help of many former WWE Superstars, AEW has become one of the largest wrestling promotions in the world.

Just like many WWE Superstars, AEW stars have also tried their hands at different art forms. This has allowed many AEW wrestlers to venture towards a career in acting over the past several years.

While WWE Superstars such as John Cena, The Rock, Batista, and The Miz have made it big in Hollywood, not many AEW stars have gone too far. It looks like AEW stars are better in the ring than on the silver screen.

With that being said, take a look at the six AEW stars who haven’t been too successful as actors.

#6. Former AEW star Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) appeared in many horror films

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) made his AEW debut in 2019. He has been an influential individual in wrestling, and AEW benefited from his appearances.

The former WWE Superstar has become a world-renowned fitness instructor. Apart from that, he has appeared in several movies and television shows.

DDP has mostly gotten small roles in nearly a dozen horror movies. According to the AEW legend himself, he hasn’t had the luxury The Rock has in Hollywood:

“Well for starters, I don’t have the luxury The Rock has. (laughs) By the way, no one, I don’t think anyone in the business is prouder of him than I am, because when I look at who is the number one action star in the world, boom, it’s one of our guys. (laughs) It’s the top guy!”

DDP also revealed that he has taken acting classes for four years, and that is one of the reasons why he is good at acting:

“I get offered roles here and there, and the reason why I have the chops that I do for acting, is because I went to Howard Fine’s acting studio, who is the most renowned acting coach in Los Angeles. And I worked with Howard for four years, he’s one of my closest friends.”

Even though DDP is a fine actor, he hasn’t gotten any big roles. He is one of the biggest names in wrestling, but he is far from making it big in Hollywood.

