7 WWE Superstars who have fired shots at AEW

In recent months, AEW has given WWE tough competition on many fronts. At first, it looked like AEW would be no match for the world's largest wrestling promotion. Doubters have been proven wrong as AEW has been doing some things better than WWE.

Former WWE Superstars and legends have made the switch from WWE to AEW. Most former superstars have heaped praise on AEW and stated they made the right decision by signing with the company.

Meanwhile, many current and former WWE Superstars have fired written or verbal shots at AEW and its wrestlers. Most of the shots fired by WWE Superstars have been harmless and made in kayfabe. It has also helped increase competition between the two companies and kept them in the spotlight.

Keeping that in mind, take a look at seven WWE Superstars who have fired shots at AEW in recent years.

#7. WWE veteran MVP thinks AEW copied his gimmick

MVP and Hurt Business had a good run on WWE RAW before the faction split. MVP helped Bobby Lashley reach the top and win his first WWE Championship. MVP is known to be outspoken and hasn’t shied away from taking a shot at AEW either.

MJF is playing a great heel character in AEW. The wrestler is seen wearing his signature Burberry scarf. MVP took to Instagram to take a cheeky shot at the AEW Star.

MVP posted a video on Instagram of him wearing a similar scarf in the 2000s during a backstage segment with Teddy Long. He commented on the look getting rebooted by someone.

“Flasback!!!! MVP with a dope scarf and stylishly attired. Looks familiar. Like I've recently seen this look and attitude rebooted...🤔”

MVP did a great job at taking a cheeky shot at the AEW Star without any rude comments. He is a legendary sports entertainer who has a lot of respect in the wrestling circle.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh