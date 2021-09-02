AEW is proving that they have the most talented tag team division in the world

When AEW launched in 2019, they could already boast an excellent tag team roster at the top of the card.

AEW started with the Young Bucks, the Lucha Brothers, and Santana & Ortiz upon their launch - three of the best teams in the world. Over time, they would continue to fortify those ranks with teams like Private Party and FTR.

Nearly two years since its inception, All Elite Wrestling has re-established the importance of tag team wrestling. This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was a great example of that. From the sensational opening match to the explosive main event, one thing was evident from the show:

Today? The AEW tag team division is by far the best in the world.

High risk, high reward? Worth it to us 👍 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5vn9bIAvnt — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 2, 2021

The show opened with Proud and Powerful taking on FTR, which let the fuse for Dynamite. The two duos have yet to scratch the surface of everything they will eventually accomplish in AEW, and Wednesday night was a great example of some of the classic clashes they may have on their dance cards in the future.

Santana and Ortiz were the number one team in IMPACT Wrestling when they signed with AEW. The same can be said about FTR, as they were the top pairing in WWE. So essentially, Dynamite's opening match featured two groupings who were the best of the best from their former organizations.

(On a side note: It was a nice touch that FTR donned Midnight Express styled tights in honor of the recently deceased Bobby Eaton.)

In what may be one of the best matches we've seen in a while, these four blew the roof off the place, setting the tone for the rest of the episode.

AEW's tag team division not only has talent... it has depth.

The show closed with four fantastic teams in an 8-man match, highlighting how many pristine pairs this promotion possesses.

One of AEW's homegrown teams, Jurassic Express, teamed up with Lucha Bros. to battle the Bucks and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The action was fast and furious and provided for an entertaining encounter to take things home.

The biggest takeaway, however, should be the talent and depth of this decision. Aside from the aforementioned squads, AEW can boast of having a host of teams that could hold their own with any team in the world.

WWE has the Usos, the Street Profits, and a handful of others on their roster. IMPACT has some solid couplings, but nothing at that level. On the flip side? AEW is stocked with teams who can be significant players in their promotion.

After the Young Bucks, the Lucha Bros., Proud and Powerful, Jurassic Express, and FTR, there are many more pairings in the AEW ranks that can make a splash in their swimming pool.

Private Party, the Dark Order, Butcher & Blade, Best Friends, Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky, and 2.0 are all partnerships capable of putting on a quality match at any time. And that doesn't count random pairings like Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston or the fact that the IMPACT World Tag Team Champs, the Good Brothers, appear regularly in AEW, as well.

As we head towards 2022, AEW's tag team division looks beyond solid; it's an impressive collection of talent.

This weekend, the Bucks will be putting the gold on the line against Pentagon and Fenix at All Out. But no matter who wins that match? They will have a target on their back and be pursued by the best tag team roster in the world.

What do you think of the talent in AEW's current tag team division? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

We caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk. Interview right here.

We caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk. Interview right here.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan