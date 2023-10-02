AEW WrestleDream - Best and Worst - Edge attacks multiple stars; 2 released WWE stars debut, Jon Moxley fined

The inaugural AEW WrestleDream had a massively stacked card, with plenty of dream matches to justify the name. While not all of the segments were hits, several of the planned moments were well recieved by fans. From massive wins to less-than-reasonable bookings, here are some of the best and the worst of the brand new pay-per-view.

#6 Worst - Julia Hart losing against Kris Statlander with the AEW TBS title at stake

While fans did not get a match with Saraya defending her title, Kris Statlander took it upon herself to defend hers against Julia Hart. The House of Black member had been steadily rising in prominence over the last few weeks, racking up wins for an impressive 28-0 streak.

Despite fans being heavily in favor of Julia, Statlander was booked to retain her title. The decision to halt the House of Black member's push so abruptly seems questionable, considering fans were already treating her as a breakout star despite being a heel.

#5 Best - Nick Wayne's betrayal to join Christian Cage at AEW WrestleDream

While surprises were somewhat expected in the main event, very few could have predicted the turn of events that led to Christian retaining his TNT title. Nick Wayne had been tormented for days leading up to WrestleDream, with a match against Luchasaurus being booked for him as well. The bout saw him being crushed by the gigantic wrestler.

During the main event, Darby seemed to be on track to usurp the title, despite taking some major bumps. However, it was Nick's unexpected betrayal that tipped the scales, as he aligned with the proverbial 'Father of the Year.'

#4 Worst - Jon Moxley being fined for his words at AEW WrestleDream Zero Hour

Despite Jon Moxley not even being in a match at WrestleDream, he had to face a "fine" for just his words. Making his first appearance since the concussion scare a while back, the Purveyor of Violence was part of the commentary team during the bout between Claudio Castagnoli and Josh Barnett. Unfortunately, a slur slipped through from Mox's lips, leading to him being fined.

While the fine was ostensibly due to Zero Hour being streamed on YouTube, it did put a slight damper on things when Mox admitted being fined during the Wheeler Yuta v Ricky Starks match. In hindsight, it should probably have been handled better by management itself, since the BCC member is known for being unfiltered with his words.

#3 Best - Swerve Strickland's match against former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page

While the build up for the match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page felt rushed, the match delivered much more than expected. The Mogul Embassy leader was showcased in all his glory, as he continued to rise to the top rungs of the AEW roster.

The bout itself was a beautiful showcase of psychological and physical warfare, as Strickland focussed on injuring Hangman's arm to sabotage the Buckshot Lariat. The technique worked, as he got the win in the end. To further prove his status as a top star, fans cheered him on despite him clearly being the heel, while The Cowboy got booed.

#2 Worst - Debuting former WWE stars lose against the Acclaimed at AEW WrestleDream

The Acclaimed are certainly one of the most loved factions in AEW, but that doesn't seem to be enough reason to book them in matches with insufficient build up. Debuting stars Shane Haste (fka Shane Thorne) and Mikey Nicholls (fka Nick Miller), who were previously released separately by WWE, debuted tonight to challenge for the Trios titles.

The Trios division is seemingly thin as it is, but such hastily put together matches also don't benefit the Acclaimed. While the bout was quite entertaining, it left fans with not much to think about, as the Accalaimed were quite clearly destined to win.

#1 Best - Adam Copeland (aka Edge) debuts at AEW WrestleDream

To no one's surprise, Edge's debut ranks at the top of this list. Rumors of The Rated-R Superstar making the jump had been making the rounds recently, but his entrance still managed to be one of the most electrifying moments of the pay-per-view.

Now known as Adam Copeland, his debut immediately set him up against Christian Cage. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for him in AEW.

