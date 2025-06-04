After MJF, 3 stars who could join forces with The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

Business is booming for the Hurt Syndicate. The AEW faction is one of the biggest acts in the company and is showing no sign of slowing down. Additionally, its members Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The Hurt Syndicate currently consists of Lashley, Benjamin, MVP, and MJF. The Salt of the Earth recently joined the group, but it will take a while to judge his contribution. This faction originated in WWE, where they were known as the Hurt Business. In the Stamford-based company, they were immensely popular and booked strongly. There is a possibility that new members will join the group because their manager, MVP, has made it clear several times that they intend to dominate the lockeroom.

Here are three stars who could join forces with The Hurt Business in AEW.

#3. Hook

AEW star Hook is currently a member of the Opps faction, along with Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Even though he is currently inactive, he made a small appearance at Double or Nothing to help his team defeat the Death Riders. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil is supremely talented in the ring and radiates an immense aura. Tony Khan has huge plans for him. However, he has the opportunity to shock the world with his booking.

Hook could betray the Opps and join the Hurt Syndicate. The former FTW Champion would be a great addition to the faction and probably acquire singles gold with this team's help. Furthermore, he will become one of the biggest heels in the promotion, setting up several captivating storylines.

#2. Britt Baker

Britt Baker has been off All Elite Wrestling TV for months. It is unclear if she has a future in the Jacksonville-based company. However, she is a former Women's World Champion. She is a heat magnet and was an important locker room member a few years back. Many believe that Tony Khan has no plans for her and that she is leaving the company. However, the Hurt Syndicate could change her fortune.

Britt Baker would be a stunning fit in the Hurt Syndicate. She would be the faction's first female member, which could be instrumental in various feuds and angles. Furthermore, since MJF is already a member, she and the former AEW World Champion could have a different but fascinating storyline. The two wrestlers reportedly had a heated exchange backstage that led to DMD's suspension.

#1. Cedric Alexander is reportedly AEW bound

When the Hurt Syndicate was under WWE's banner, Cedric Alexander was their fourth member. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has now left the Stamford-based company. There are strong speculations that he is AEW-bound and going to join his former faction again.

Cedric and are close friends with Lashley, MVP and Benjamin. Rejoining this group makes perfect sense, storyline as well as professionally. Furthermore, he is an immensely talented in-ring competitor and will fit like a glove in the Jacksonville-based company. Alexander signed with WWE in 2016 and had a mixed run. He held the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship once with Benjamin.

