AJ Lee and 3 former WWE Superstars who could potentially debut on AEW Dynamite's Canada show to halt Triple H's momentum

AEW has recently had many problems, including suspensions, wrestlers going off-script, and multiple backstage brawls. Nothing thrilling is happening in the shows as well.

Meanwhile, WWE is having a great time. The product is getting better with recent changes and Triple H in charge. The ratings are going up, and the buzz for WWE is sky-high. Apart from the shows, new debuts and returns are keeping the buzz alive.

If Tony Khan wants to shift the wrestling community's focus to AEW, he'll also have to bring in some new names. So here, we will talk about four former WWE Superstars who might debut on AEW Dynamite's Canada show to halt Triple H's buzz:

#4. AJ Lee

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled since 2015

AJ Lee has been away from wrestling for a long time now. She shockingly retired from the in-ring competition in April 2015 due to permanent damage to her cervical spine. Since then, she has embarked upon other ventures like writing and producing.

The former Divas Champion's chances of returning to wrestling aren't very high, but they aren't zero either. We have seen many wrestlers retiring due to injury and then returning after being cleared, like Edge and Bryan Danielson. If AJ Lee gets cleared and returns to wrestling, it will create a lot of buzz for AEW.

#3. Lana

Lana, also known as CJ Perry, signed with WWE in 2013. She worked as an on-screen manager for Miro (FKA Rusev) and Dolph Ziggler for some time. She started wrestling full-time much later in her career. In the meantime, she married Miro, who was later released by WWE and joined AEW.

Lana wrestled for WWE until she was released by them in June last year. She hasn't been seen on television since then and hasn't joined any other wrestling company.

Tony Khan can make things enjoyable by signing and pairing her up with her husband, Miro, in AEW. This will bring a lot of eyes to the programs for sure.

#3. Mia Yim

Yim was a part of the Retribution

Mia Yim worked for Impact until she joined WWE in 2018. Yim wrestled on NXT and then debuted on the main roster as a part of Retribution as Reckoning. She was released from WWE in November 2021.

Mia Yim returned to Impact Wrestling but left it just a while ago. It is possible that she has left the promotion to debut for AEW.

Due to her experience, she could be an excellent addition to the roster and add a lot to the women's division there. Yim can also work alongside her husband, Keith Lee, on the program and start a stable.

#2. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Ummmmmm @taymelo …..let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband. Ummmmmm @taymelo …..let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband.

Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, started working for WWE in 2012. She is known for her work as an interviewer, talk show host, and commentator. Renee even became the first-ever permanent female commentator in WWE.

Young announced her departure from the company in August 2020. In 2021, the former WWE star started her podcast, The Sessions with Renee Paquette. She has been thriving in this new aspect of her career.

While she hasn't expressed an interest in an in-ring career, there have recently been some developments, as she called out Tay Melo on Twitter. It may be the beginning of a work, and Paquette appears on Dynamite to join her husband, Jon Moxley, to feud with Tay Sammy Guevara.

