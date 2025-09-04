Becky Lynch's fierce WWE rival needs to come out of 'retirement' and help AEW 

Becky Lynch is the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. She is currently in a storyline with her real-life husband, the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. She is one of the most popular names in the company, and Triple H has immense faith in her.Throughout Lynch's time in World Wrestling Entertainment, she has locked horns with several iconic stars. Once upon a time, UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey was her fierce rival. However, she is now seemingly retired.Rousey is a well-known figure, and Tony Khan might convince her to come out of retirement and sign with AEW. Why does AEW need Ronda Rousey? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFirst and foremost, Ronda Rousey is probably the most famous female MMA fighter. She is also a skilled former judoka and a gifted athlete. She has held the Women's World Championship twice, the WWE Women's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Championship once. Her time in the Stamford-based company was polarizing, and she might want to redeem herself.If Tony Khan manages to convince the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion to come out of retirement and sign with his company, the wrestling world would turn upside down. Even though All Elite Wrestling's women's division is thriving, it seems like their locker room lacks a leader. The 38-year-old could easily fulfill this role, and with strong booking, she could become a massive star. Rousey could also help All Elite Wrestling compete with WWE's women's division, which consists of top stars like Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley.How should Tony Khan book Rousey if she joins All Elite Wrestling?Ronda Rousey is a ferocious mixed martial artist. The best possible way to book her would be to let her be a monster heel and completely dominate the women's division. Her matches with names such as Kris Statlander, Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale, and more would certainly deliver. But they could also be one-sided.The former Women's World Champion is not known for her promo skills. Hence, Khan should pair her up with a manager. If she becomes a member of The Hurt Syndicate or the Don Callis Family, fans worldwide would go berserk.Why did Rousey leave WWE and eventually retire?&quot;Rowdy&quot; Ronda is close friends with the Four Horsewomen of MMA member Shayna Baszler. She wanted to face her when they were both signed to the Stamford-based company. The two eventually ended up having a lackluster storyline.In a recent interview with The Lapsed Fan podcast, the MMA legend explained that she was frustrated because she did not receive her match with Baszler for a long time. She left WWE because she was dissatisfied with her booking.&quot;Then the second run, they kept dangling it. And then by the end, I was like, I’m fucking leaving unless I can wrestle with Shayna. And that’s how I was able to do it at all,&quot; explained the former WWE star. [H/T: Cageside Seats]It is unlikely that Ronda Rousey will ever come out of retirement. However, stranger things have happened in professional wrestling. In a shocking twist, she can join AEW and reunite with Marina Shafir. Since Baszler is now a free agent, she can also join the duo in the Tony Khan-led company. As of now, this is mere speculation.