Bobby Lashley's former partner; Released WWE star - 3 Former AEW stars who could realistically enter 30-man Royal Rumble match tonight

AEW might have a loaded roster right now. But the promotion has also released a number of wrestlers throughout its 4-year existence. Cody Rhodes is the biggest former AEW star to make a WWE comeback so far.

The American Nightmare made an emotional return to the sports entertainment giant back at WrestleMania 38 last year. He had an outstanding trilogy of matches with Seth Rollins, culminating in a Hell In A Cell match, where he famously wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle.

Since then, the 37-year-old has had a long, arduous journey back from injury and is scheduled to return in the WWE Royal Rumble match tonight. Could we see any more former AEW wrestlers make a Rumble appearance as well? Here are 3 stars who could realistically become an entrant in the upcoming bout.

#3. Former AEW wrestler Bobby Fish was spotted back in NXT

Former AEW star Bobby Fish at a WWE NXT house show earlier this month. The former Undisputed Era member had a brief run at All Elite Wrestling, where he also briefly linked up with Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.

He is of course best known for his previous NXT run from 2017 to 2021, where he was a former NXT Tag Team Champion. Once his AEW contract expired, Fish made his IMPACT Wrestling debut.

When it was reported by Fightful that the former ROH Television Champion was seen backstage during an NXT Live event, could he be jumping ship back again? This could possibly lead to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. While he won't realistically win the match, it would definitely garner a positive reaction from long-time fans of the black and gold brand.

#2. Current IMPACT veteran Frankie Kazarian could make a one-off appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble

Frankie Kazarian recently left AEW and re-joined IMPACT Wrestling. The former AEW Tag Team Champion was a mainstay with IMPACT for over a decade before joining Tony Khan's promotion as part of SCU.

In a recent interview with 411 Mania, Kazarian reflected on his disappointing run with the Jacksonville-based company when he was mostly used in an undercard role:

"I mean, a lot of the guys are locked in for a while. I mean I was locked in...But again, if I can fall on the sword, quote unquote, to give people inspiration if they feel like they are sitting on the bench when they should be on the starting lineup, if me doing what I did can inspire somebody to kind of raise their hand and say, 'Hey, what about me? This isn't what I signed up to do', then that's great," - Frankie Kazarian said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

With Kazarian has now signed a long-term contract with IMPACT, it might seem unlikely that he would join WWE, let alone appear in the Royal Rumble match. However, former Knockouts Champion Mickie James was in a similar position last year but still managed to make a one-off appearance during the bout.

Given WWE and IMPACT share a positive relationship, this won't be outside the realm of possibility, if Triple H chooses to pull the trigger on bringing Kazarian over.

#1. Lio Rush could reunite with Bobby Lashley at the WWE Royal Rumble

Lio Rush briefly managed Bobby Lashley on the WWE main roster during his previous run with the company back in 2018. In the 5 years since, he would return to NXT and become Cruiserweight Champion, before being released during the pandemic.

The Man of the Hour then joined AEW but his tenure was filled with injuries and stop-start pushes that ultimately ended in disappointment. The 28-year-old then signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling over a year ago. He even competed in the opening contest of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome, challenging Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships alongside his partner YOH.

Earlier in the match, Rush was hit with a double-team move on the entrance ramp that split him open, which forced him to fly home and miss NJPW's New Year Dash.

While he might be taking some time off back in the United States, could Triple H call in the favor of having Lio Rush make a surprise appearance during the Royal Rumble match? After Shinsuke Nakamura's recent match with The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH, The Game might be interested in striking a deal with another Japanese company.

Given Rush's former history with The All Mighty, imagine a scenario where he lines up with Lashley during the match and even joins forces with the rest of the former Hurt Business members to take out the other wrestlers in the Rumble match. It would certainly be a memorable moment.

