Bray Wyatt must split from Uncle Howdy and reunite with former WWE Star after 6 years

Bray Wyatt is currently away from WWE TV at the time of writing, but when he eventually returns, he should stay away from Uncle Howdy and reunite with a former AEW star instead.

The star in question is Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Rowan in WWE, who might not have signed with AEW officially yet but has made a number of high-profile appearances.

Erick first appeared in AEW at "Brodie Lee's Celebration of Life" in December 2020, where he interfered in a match between The Dark Order & Hangman Page against The Inner Circle. He would later go on to team up with Death Triangle and Danhausen in the months that followed.

A Wyatt Family reunion would be just what Bray needs after his lackluster return to WWE, which started off promising at Extreme Rules 2022, but by the time the Royal Rumble came around in January, fans had seen enough.

His storylines progressed so slowly that fans lost patience with Bray's antics, but with The Wyatt Family being so popular during their peak, it would rejuvenate the interest of the former WWE Champion, who has proven in the past that when he gets on a roll, he is one of the most captivating characters in wrestling.

Fans may still find out later down the line who the "Wyatt 6" and Uncle Howdy was. But in order to get Bray Wyatt back on track and connected with the WWE Universe, he might need to call in a favor from an old friend.

Two of Bray Wyatt's potential stablemates recently joined ROH

When Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October 2022, there were rumors that a faction called the "Wyatt 6" would be making an impact on the main roster sooner rather than later, but that never happened.

Now it appears that the stable won't get going at all, as two potential stable members are now signed to Ring of Honor. Former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dutch and Vincent of The Righteous made their shocking return to the company at Supercard of Honor, confronting The Dark Order.

The two men were rumored to be joining WWE as part of the developmental brand, to begin with, even being cited in the crowd at an NXT event in December 2022 before being fast-tracked to the main roster to be with Bray Wyatt. However, now that they are in ROH again, the "Wyatt 6" may officially be dead.

