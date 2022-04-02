Chris Jericho makes a bold claim about Tony Khan, Former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt responds

Bray Wyatt had an interesting response to Chris Jericho predicting that AEW President Tony Khan could take over the wrestling business in North America within the next five years.

It's no secret that Khan is one of the most powerful men in wrestling today, arguably only next to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Moreover, the AEW President's recent acquisition of ROH and the stupendous reception to its latest pay-per-view, Supercard of Honor, has further strengthened his position.

A few minutes back, first-ever AEW Champion Chris Jericho took to Twitter to predict that it was only a matter of time before Tony Khan conquered the wrestling business in the USA. The tweet elicited a hilarious response from former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, who wrote that he could "babysit" the Jacksonville Jaguars if Khan got too busy.

Check out the tweet below:

"Tell him I can babysit the Jaguars if he gets too busy." tweeted Wyatt

Windham @Windham6 @IAmJericho @TonyKhan Tell him I can babysit the Jaguars if he gets too busy. @IAmJericho @TonyKhan Tell him I can babysit the Jaguars if he gets too busy.

For the uninitiated, Tony Khan and his father, Shahid Khan, are the owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team in the National Football League (NFL). The father-son duo also owns Fulham FC of the English Football League (EFL).

Bray Wyatt was rumored to sign with AEW until last year

One of the most shocking WWE releases of 2021 was the departure of Bray Wyatt, one of the company's most prominent homegrown stars in recent years. His exit from Vince McMahon sparked rumors about him possibly heading over to All Elite Wrestling and assuming the leadership of Dark Order.

The former WWE Champion was considered the perfect candidate to lead the stable, previously headed by Brodie Lee, his Wyatt Family Stablemate, who tragically passed away in 2020. However, things failed to materialize as the rumors soon fizzled out after it emerged that Bray Wyatt was heading to Hollywood.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Windham (Bray Wyatt) on wrestling again Windham (Bray Wyatt) on wrestling again 🔥 https://t.co/QNDT1BeBZa

Considering he just recently revealed that he was far from done with wrestling, it's safe to say Wyatt joining AEW is still a possibility.

What do you make of Chris Jericho's claim about Tony Khan? Do you see the former WWE Universal Champion joining AEW sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava