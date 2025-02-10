Britt Baker's comeback, released WWE star's huge debut? - 5 female stars who could join AEW faction 

A major AEW faction has recently hinted at adding members to their group in hopes of bolstering their ranks and making a statement to the roster. Who could they bring in as difference-makers?

Around three months ago, Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie formed The Vendetta. The Virtuosa was one of AEW's first major signings in 2024 but she seemingly became lost in the mix mid-year. The same can be said about Valkyrie back in 2023.

They have not had the best of runs recently, falling to several stars they tried feuding with. Purrazzo addressed this in an exclusive interview with AEW as she felt that things hadn't been going well and she needed to make changes. She hinted at The Vendetta looking to bring in additional reinforcements.

Trending

Let's take a look at some stars who could be joining them.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

#1. Britt Baker partners up with Deonna Purrazzo

Britt Baker is one of the few stars on the roster that no one could control right from the beginning. During her debut in AEW, she came in as a heel and even had an assistant to help her in her rise to the top. She has partnered up with several other major stars on the roster during both her time as a heel and a babyface.

Deonna Purrazzo could look for a collaboration with her that could satisfy both their vested interests. Seeing as Baker would probably not want to work under Purrazzo, The Virtuosa may offer a partnership as a co-leader of The Vendetta. This would officially make the former AEW Women's World Champion a heel, and something that fans may prefer more.

This could also help push the group's goal of rising to the top and taking over the division. Seeing as there are no other women's factions in AEW, this could work to their advantage. Baker and Purrazzo could target the likes of Serena Deeb, and Anna Jay, those they have unfinished business with.

Expand Tweet

#2. Tegan Nox makes her way to AEW

Deonna Purrazzo has a lot of connections in the wrestling world, from her time in the independent circuit to her brief stints with WWE and TNA before making her way to AEW.

She could enlist someone who has proven her skills in the ring in Tegan Nox. The former NXT Superstar was released in November last year, and would now be a free agent as the 90-day of non-competition has now come to an end. She has announced that she will be returning to wrestling with an appearance on the independent circuit.

The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard got to face The Virtuosa in the past in NXT, and she ended up beating her. Their history could be enough to convince Deonna that she would be a worthy addition to her faction. This would also be a monumental debut for Nox as it would be in a heel role in an up-and-coming faction.

#3. The Virtuosa sides with Indi Hartwell

Similar to the case of Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell was also part of the releases by WWE in November, and she has also now become a free agent. She is gearing up for a return to wrestling as she'll be competing in the indies in Australia next month.

Hartwell is also someone who has crossed paths with Deonna Purrazzo in the past. They have gotten the chance to team up during the brand's house shows, and also be on opposite sides of the ring years before that.

The former NXT Women's World Champion could sign with AEW as a heel in The Vendetta. A few years back, she was also a heel when she teamed with Candice LeRae, so a move like such wouldn't be rare coming from her.

#4. Jamie Hayter turns heel

Jamie Hayter made a blockbuster return in AEW after she was on a hiatus for more than a year. However, since her time back, she has not done much and has only gotten into feuds with the likes of Saraya and Julia Hart.

The former AEW Women's World Champion may want a change of scenery, and she could listen to the business pitch by The Vendetta for a partnership. She would have to turn heel, but seeing as the offer could be great for her, she could be tempted to take this.

The promotion can play off some long-term storytelling by revealing that her openness to embracing her heel side may be a side effect of the black mist that Julia Hart spat on her a few weeks ago. This would explain the change in demeanor while hinting at a possible confrontation with Hart for their rubber match in the future.

#5. The Vendetta brings in Megan Bayne

Following her surprise appearance at Maximum Carnage almost a month ago, AEW revealed that they have since officially signed Megan Bayne to the company.

She has made an instant impact, winning her Collision debut match, and she has already hinted at her first feud. Last night, she took out Thunder Rosa after her match, a sign that she had found her first target.

Although it seems that Bayne has a much more quiet and nonchalant demeanor, there may be a possibility of getting her to pay attention if the offer is right. The Vendetta could offer their services and help her assert her dominance in the women's division. Having the 26-year-old among their ranks could be a game-changer.

Expand Tweet

Deonna Purrazzo has made it clear that she wants things to change, and this determined mindset of hers may change the landscape of AEW. Should The Vendetta bring in a major player to their ranks, this trio could end up shifting all the momentum to their side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback