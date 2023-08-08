Bryan Danielson and 4 AEW stars who could miss All In 2023

AEW is only weeks away from putting on the biggest show in its history. All In at Wembley Stadium has already sold over 70,000 tickets and is on track to be the highest-grossing pro wrestling event ever in the United Kingdom.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has officially announced that MJF vs. Adam Cole will headline the pay-per-view for the World Championship. Other matches expected to take place include Young Bucks vs. FTR 3 as well as CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe.

While there will be more wrestlers staking their claim to be part of this monumental card in the coming weeks, there are a few more who will have to miss out due to injuries or extended leave. Here are 5 wrestlers who won't be able to appear on All In as it stands.

#5. Former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter might be one of the most popular British wrestlers signed to All Elite Wrestling, but it looks like she won't be wrestling in front of the fans in her home country.

Unfortunately, Hayter suffered an injury during her Women's Championship match against Toni Storm at Double or Nothing, causing her to drop the title in a squash match.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it seems like the 28-year-old will only return in 2024, at the earliest.

"The current estimated return time for Jamie Hayter is February, due to various injuries, although that’s at best a rough estimate."

It is certainly a huge blow, as Hayter was in the midst of a dominant run as Women's Champion. Here's hoping she can regain momentum and her status as part of the main event scene in the women's division when she returns.

#4. British wrestler PAC

Speaking of British wrestlers, PAC recently returned to AEW television as part of the Blood and Guts match. He would then walk away from the Blackpool Combat Club before unsuccessfully challenging Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.

Most fans expected the Newcastle-born wrestler would bounce back by appearing as one of the featured performers at All In.

However, it was announced on Rampage that he had suffered another undisclosed injury that looks to be scuppering those plans. It is the latest in a string of setbacks for PAC who has had rotten luck with injuries recently.

#3. Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill

AEW star Jade Cargill hasn't been seen on television since dropping the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at AEW Double Or Nothing.

This ended her historic 60-0 winning streak in singles competition and year-long reign with the title. If recent reports are to be believed, it seems like Jade might be considering a future away from pro wrestling.

The former TBS Champion herself has indicated she has no plans on returning anytime soon. Instead, she's been busy going on holidays with her family and focusing on other ventures.

It looks like returning to AEW won't be on the list of priorities for Jade right now, let alone appearing at All In.

#2. Former TNT Champion Wardlow

Wardlow has been the victim of lackluster booking in All Elite Wrestling despite being a three-time TNT Champion. His reigns have been short and forgettable, last seen losing the belt to Luchasaurus on the debut episode of Collision.

During an interview with Fandom Spotlite, Wardlow admitted that he has been feeling depressed after being absent for nearly two months from AEW programming.

With no feuds nor a clear direction for the War Dog at this point in time, it seems unlikely that he will be back in time for All In. Even if he were to appear on the London show, it would come across as hollow since there is no obvious opponent for him to go up against. Here's hoping Tony Khan can salvage his career before it's too late.

#1. Former AEW Champion Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson broke his arm at Forbidden Door in his match against Kazuchika Okada. The extent of his injury was revealed to be worse than anticipated with the American Dragon needing surgery immediately.

The initial recovery time for Bryan was set to be between six and eight weeks. Under ideal circumstances, he would be back just in time for All In on August 27th at Wembley Stadium.

But according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it seems like the likelihood of that happening is low:

"Bryan Danielson got his surgery for his broken arm on 7/3 and at the time was told [it would be] three months before he could return, although it’s possible he could beat that by a week or two. All In and All Out are out. (To) wrestle Grand Slam doesn’t look good, but I don’t want to say impossible, but he should be back in October," said Dave Meltzer.

The earliest that Danielson can return is reported to be October. This will cause him to miss All In, All Out, and even Dynamite: Grand Slam, which typically takes place in September.

It's a huge blow for UK fans to catch a glimpse of the former WWE Champion in action. But for now, the most important thing is to have Bryan back healthy once again in AEW.

