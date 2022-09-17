3 reasons why Bryan Danielson should be the next AEW World Champion and 2 reasons why Jon Moxley should be

AEW has been in the limelight for the past few weeks now, mainly for some negative reasons. Following the infamous backstage drama there after the All Out pay-per-view, Tony Khan suspended everyone involved. This resulted in the World Championship being vacant.

A tournament was then announced to crown a new World Champion. The finals will take place on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 21st. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will go face-to-face to capture the gold and become the top guys in the promotion.

Both the stars have worked hard throughout their careers and are very deserving of winning the top prize. But only one will walk out as the Champion. Here in this piece, we will discuss with you 3 reasons why Bryan Danielson should win the AEW World Championship and 2 reasons why Jon Moxley should:

#5 Bryan Danielson: He hasn't won any title in AEW since his debut

The American Dragon made his AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2021. Since then, he has been on a spree of great classic matches. His in-ring work in the promotion has been top tier. Some of his most memorable matches were against Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley.

Despite all he has done in the one year since his debut, he hasn't won any titles in AEW. He has competed for it several times but it either ended in a draw or him losing. Him taking one more attempt at it just to fail once again wouldn't be a good idea at all.

#4 Jon Moxley: He is one of the AEW originals

The Death Rider joined the company back in 2019 when it had just started. He debuted at the first pay-per-view event organized by the promotion, Double or Nothing. He has been an integral part of the company since it took off. He has been very consistent and carried the promotion on his back throughout the pandemic.

He has won the AEW World Championship before and was the second champion in the title's history. Moxley has always given his best to the company. He deserves another title reign for all he has done for the promotion. Him winning the title would also prove Punk's allegations wrong that he is the third-best in his group.

#3 Bryan Danielson: He will further elevate the title's legacy

The AEW World Championship does not have a long list of holders. In its entire existence, only 5 individuals have had the honor of raising the belt above their heads. This includes Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and CM Punk. They have all brought glory to the title with their reigns.

Jon Moxley as a champion would do great but it will feel repetitive. With the amount of talent present on the roster, giving the title to a former champion would not be the best decision. Danielson, who has never held the title, would certainly be a better choice. He will bring more prestige to the title and will add to its legacy.

#2 Jon Moxley: He didn't get a proper second reign

The two-time AEW World Champion has been a big part of the roster since the promotion existed. He first won the title back in 2020. However, that reign ended before the fans came back in attendance. The second reign was just an interim title reign for the most part. He did beat the champion but lost the title once again a week later.

His second reign lasted only 11 days before he was defeated by CM Punk at the All Out pay-per-view. The AEW original does deserve a lengthy run with the title. He also didn't have a proper title run in front of the audience. He needs to win the title once again to become the first three-time AEW World Champion and have a proper run with it.

#1 Bryan Danielson: He has more mainstream appeal

Bryan's Yes movement hijacked Raw

There is no denying the fact that Bryan Danielson is loved by both hardcore and casual audiences. His charismatic wrestling style has something for every fan. He has millions of fans around the world and is one of the biggest stars in AEW. His debut in the promotion brought a lot of attention to the promotion and expanded its fanbase.

If Danielson wins the top prize, he will bring more mainstream appeal to the product. He arguably has more starpower than Jon Moxley. He also appeals to an audience of every age, which is very important for a promotion. He can also have an unforgettable run as the champion with many dream matches in line for him. Him losing the title match would be a missed opportunity.

