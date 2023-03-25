Buried Jon Moxley, heat with top stable - 4 Signs CM Punk won't return to AEW

CM Punk's chances of returning to AEW might have taken a blow after the Straight Edge Superstar seemingly criticized the company in a now-deleted IG story.

Punk has been absent from AEW since the events of All Out 2023, where he was involved in a reported locker-room brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He was suspended for his part in the fight and is also nursing an injury.

The former world champion's future with the company is still in doubt. It remains to be seen if he will return to AEW or possibly WWE.

However, with his latest public criticism, it might seem like he is burning bridges with Tony Khan and company rather than mending them. Here are four signs that Punk might not be returning to AEW after all.

#4. CM Punk's MMA commitments

The self-proclaimed Best in the World might have stayed away from AEW programming, but he is still in the public eye to a certain extent. One of his appearances seemingly included a return to his role as a commentator for MMA promotion, the Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

His colleagues in the commentary booth even made light of the Brawl Out situation by teasing Punk about it. The fact that Phil Brooks would rather pursue other endeavors shows that he's willing to move on to other projects and is not hard up to make amends with AEW.

#3. CM Punk publicly stated that he won't put a company above his health

Just as fans hoped CM Punk might return to AEW, the Chicago native went on his Instagram story to pick a fight with his colleagues once again.

The Second City Saint labeled Chris Jericho a liar and blasted Tony Khan for putting his health at risk:

"I just laughed. I asked Tony if this was what he wanted. He said yes. He’s the boss, so I said okay, but I’d need to be cleared first. They kept saying it could just be a squash so l didn’t need to be cleared. I scoffed at that. My health is more important. Dave Meltzer is a liar. Jericho is a liar and a stooge. There were plans but plans always change but I’ll never put a company above my health ever again."

Punk has clearly learned from his experience with WWE and is not willing to put himself in a situation that is jeopardizing his health for any promotion.

The fact that AEW wasn't taking his health status lightly could be the straw that broke the camel's back and sour Punk on a potential comeback.

#2. Reports on CM Punk not hashing things out with The Elite

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “My plea to all 4 guys. Please find a way to make it work.



If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling”



- Dax Harwood on issues between CM Punk & The Elite

(via FTR with Dax) “My plea to all 4 guys. Please find a way to make it work.If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling”- Dax Harwood on issues between CM Punk & The Elite(via FTR with Dax) https://t.co/UGMeWJO2WZ

People close to CM Punk reportedly did not like The Elite trolling the former two-time AEW World Champion during an episode of Dynamite in Punk's hometown of Chicago late last year.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who were reportedly involved in a backstage altercation with Punk after All Out in September, made several references to Punk and the controversy during their Best of Seven series with Death Triangle.

Omega used the GTS, which is Punk's finishing move, plus Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks mocked Punk botching "Hangman" Adam Page's finisher, the Buckshot Lariat when Punk and Page faced each other in the main event of Double or Nothing in May.

Omega also bit one of his opponents, which was apparently a nod to something done by Punk's friend, former AEW producer Ace Steel, during the reported altercation.

Punk is clearly not impressed by their antics and hasn't made any effort to reach out to the group. That seems like the only way to clear the issue up and pave the way for Punk's return. If he is unwilling to do that, it might be a relationship that is too fractured to repair at this point.

#1. CM Punk's cryptic IG stories

The former WWE Champion's Instagram story claimed Jon Moxley wasn't interested in losing to him, while he also called Chris Jericho a "liar."

CM Punk seemingly explained exactly what happened that caused a rift between him and All Elite Wrestling.

His comments have also hinted that he will never step foot in an AEW ring again. Moxley is yet to comment on Punk's accusations, but it won't look good if the company brings CM Punk back when he could disrupt the company with his words and actions. Tony Khan might not be willing to put up with such behavior.

