Charlotte Flair has only one thing left to do before retiring from WWE

Charlotte Flair is considered by many to be one of the biggest names in women's wrestling. One thing she should definitely do before her retirement one day is to reunite with Andrade El Idolo.

The Queen might be criticized online by some who are tired of her heavy pushes, but her numerous accolades in WWE have already elevated her amongst her peers. Charlotte has already accomplished much in her singles run, but new heights could be reached alongside Andrade.

Charlotte Flair was recently asked during an interview with Forbes if she'd consider teaming up with Andrade El Idolo. According to Flair, she is interested in reuniting with her husband and said she'd just love to be on camera with him again.

“I hope so, yes. As long as he’s happy. I just wanna be on camera with him at some point.”

Naturally, beyond having this highly anticipated team-up with Andrade, many fans want to see Charlotte dethrone Ric Flair's monumental record of 16-World Championship reigns. This should additionally be something that the star follows up with within the next few years too.

Despite recently returning, Charlotte Flair is still set to continue filming her movie

Flair recently returned to WWE and challenged the reigning Women's Champion, Asuka, to a title match. The Queen was notably last seen during this year's WrestleMania, where she lost the Smackdown Women's Title to Rhea Ripley.

Shortly after her loss, she went on vacation with Andrade, and many fans wondered if she'd return anytime soon. According to a Fightful Select report, Charlotte Flair is still filming a movie in Louisville, Kentucky, but had the opportunity to return to the ring.

Defeating Asuka could naturally bring her one step closer to dethroning Ric Flair's 16-time championship reigns, but with her movie project looming in the background, this might not happen yet. Whatever's next for Charlotte Flair in WWE, it seems like she'll continue to be a main-event star.

