"Have a lot of variety" - Chris Jericho downplays the concerns regarding the size of the current AEW roster

Chris Jericho has addressed the massive roster situation of All Elite Wrestling, deeming it a "misconception".
Tony Khan has often received flak over the accumulation of talent in All Elite Wrestling. Many have questioned his vision regarding hiring this many performers, especially ex-WWE ones. It went as far as MJF calling out the AEW President for constantly bringing in former WWE employees.
Veterans and fans have often raised flags over the utilization of talent under the AEW banner. Combining Dynamite and Rampage, AEW has a cumulative TV time of just three hours. However, many have supported the 39-year-old for diversifying his bench strength.
Speaking on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Chris Jericho opined that having a large roster is crucial for incorporating variety into the product:
"Maybe the misconception is that we have too big of a roster. I mean it's hard to get everybody on TV with only 3 hours a week but it's important to have a big roster and to have a lot of variety and a lot of different guys on different levels. You've got vets like myself and CM Punk. Then, you've kind of got guys in their prime like Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega, then you've got the up-and-comers like Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy," said Jericho. [H/T: Fightful]
The Wizard further credited the roster's diverse nature for the success of Tony Khan's promotion:
"It's really like a grade football team where you have different levels of what you need to have a successful team. That's why our team has been so successful," he added.
Chris Jericho opens up about working with younger talents in AEW
The former AEW World Chma is widely regarded as one of the best ever to lace the boots in pro-wrestling. Having been active for around 32 years, the former AEW World Champion has done it all. The 51-year old has consistently stunned the world with his performances and is still going stronger than ever.
Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Le Champion weighed in on his preference to work with younger AEW performers:
"The key to us staying at a certain level is working with younger guys because it elevates them and elevates us too. All my programs here in AEW have been with younger guys. I could work with Matt, I could work with Christian, we don't have to. This is continuing to strive to evolve and build and make new stars," said Chris Jericho.
(You can read more here)
The Influencer has been making splashes by introducing his vintage "Lionheart" character to this millennium. He will face Bryan Danielson at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view in their first AEW singles bout.
What's your take on Chris Jericho turning the clock with his Lionheart avatar? Sound off in the comments below!
