Chris Jericho may not return to WWE alone

Chris Jericho has been with AEW since the company's inception. He is the inaugural AEW World Champion and has also held the ROH World Championship twice.

Ad

Y2J's time in All Elite Wrestling is reportedly coming to an end. Reports have suggested that he is going to leave the company when his current contract expires later this year. Furthermore, there is a strong possibility that he is going to re-sign with WWE.

If Jericho does return to World Wrestling Entertainment, he might not return alone. Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) might come with him.

Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) is not doing anything worthwhile in AEW

Ad

Trending

Paul Wight signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Unfortunately, his run in the Jacksonville-based company has been underwhelming. He has only wrestled a handful of times, and it is unlikely that Tony Khan has any intention of pushing him.

It will be wise for the former Big Show to request a release and return to WWE with Chris Jericho. In the Stamford-based company, he and The Learning Tree could re-form Jeri-Show and challenge for the World Tag Team Championship. All of this is just speculation at this point.

Ad

Chris Jericho and the former Big Show could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Chris Jericho is 54, while Paul Wight is 53. Both are nearing in-ring retirement, and there is a strong possibility that they will hang up their boots in a few years. Fans worldwide would definitely not mind seeing Jeri-Show have one last World Tag Team Championship run.

Ad

Eventually, they could be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the same class. After all, both wrestlers are legends and are immensely respected backstage. Triple H could ensure that their final runs in the company will be memorable.

Jeri-Show has many accolades to its name

Chris Jericho and Paul Wight were once allies in All Elite Wrestling. However, they did not have a run as an official tag team. Nevertheless, they were quite successful during their time together in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Jeri-Show held the World Tag Team Championship once and the WWE Tag Team Championship. In 2009, they won the Tag Team of the Year Slammy Award. Hopefully, this amazing duo will join forces again someday in the sports entertainment juggernaut. As of now, this is mere speculation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More