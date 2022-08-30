Former RAW General Manager makes daring claim to "publicly apologize" if AEW's Chris Jericho's recent declarations deem correct

Chris Jericho recently made a substantial claim about Hulk Hogan, which has rubbed a former WWE RAW General Manager the wrong way.

Hulk Hogan was one of the biggest names in pro wrestling during the late 80s through to the 90s. During his career, he notably jumped from WWF to WCW where he shockingly turned heel and founded the nWo. Chris Jericho alleged that Hogan apparently gained a share of all the stars' merchandise sales during his time with WCW.

In the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff addressed Chris Jericho's recent claims surrounding Hogan.

“It’s not accurate, and if somebody’s got a contract out there that can show me otherwise, I’ll apologize publicly,” Bischoff stated. “I don’t have Hulk’s original contract here. [But] I’m sure somebody listening does. There was language in Hulk’s initial contract that gave him the lion’s share of his merchandise, a much larger percentage of his merchandise than other WCW talent were getting," claimed Bischoff.

Bischoff continued, challenging the original contract holder to step into the light.

"To my knowledge as I sit here and talk to you, Hulk Hogan wasn’t receiving royalties on merchandise that wasn’t his, I don’t believe. So if somebody’s got a contract out there, including Chris Jericho or anybody else that can prove that I’m wrong about that, I’ll be grateful for them for pointing that out to me, but I don’t think that’s the case.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

While it's unclear whether or not Hogan's original WCW contract still exists, Jericho's claim is quite serious. Until a person with proof steps forward, fans will simply have to speculate.

Chris Jericho recently praised Tony Khan and Kenny Omega, quelling the rumors of a WWE jump in light of Triple H's reign

Since Triple H stepped into his new role as Head of WWE Creative, fan speculation has been running wild about various AEW stars possibly returning. While the obvious picks have been Adam Cole and Andrade, some fans have been clamoring for Chris Jericho to reclaim the mantle of Y2J.

Unfortunately for these fans, a recent Tweet by Jericho heartfeltly thanking Tony Khan and AEW might just prove that things are currently too good for The Wizard at AEW.

"Just wanna thank @TonyKhan, @KennyOmegamanX & @youngbucks for reigniting my love for pro wrestling!! @AEW is the BEST wrestling company in the world today and I’m so PROUD to be a part of it! Haters gonna hate…and wizards are gonna throw fireballs at all their a$$es!"

The veteran recently hinted at "higher ups" apparently wanting him to form a faction with WWE's Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Has Triple H already reached out to his former colleague in an attempt to get him to return to WWE?

