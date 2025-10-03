  • home icon
  Chris Jericho to be revealed as the actual leader of The Don Callis family? Exploring the chances!

Chris Jericho to be revealed as the actual leader of The Don Callis family? Exploring the chances!

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 03, 2025 11:30 GMT
DDT Pro-Wrestling - Source: Getty
DDT Pro-Wrestling - Source: Getty

Chris Jericho's absence from AEW has been a huge debate in professional wrestling. However, a possible scenario could see Don Callis bring back The Lionheart, making one of the most signficant additions to his faction.

The Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla has not appeared on AEW television programming for months. Amidst his hiatus, there have been major rumors regarding Chris Jericho's return to WWE. However, he clarified that for now, he was still a part of All Elite Wrestling, although his contract is set to expire this year.

Should Tony Khan and his regime be able to re-sign the first-ever AEW star back to the promotion, it could set the tone for a new direction for his career in the company. As witnessed, Don Callis added the returning Andrade El Idolo and El Clon to his stable on the sixth anniversary edition of Dynamite.

He could throw a major curveball by introducing Chris Jericho as another leader of The Don Callis Family alongside him. The first-ever Undisputed Champion is expected to garner a loud ovation upon the revelation, as his presence has been integral to AEW television for years. Moreover, Callis and Jericho have worked in All Elite Wrestling in the past, so that experience could come in handy for Callis to establish the dominance of his stable over the landscape.

WWE veteran believes Chris Jericho could be John Cena's final opponent

As Chris Jericho's AEW contract expires in December, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes he could return to WWE that month. Moreover, he also added that his return could happen as John Cena's final opponent, with his retirement match set to take place on December 13.

"You may think this is crazy. Is Jericho's contract up by December? Because they would put Jericho in that spot before they put one of their own players in that spot. So, I swear, is it a pop card? Who is going to be available at that time?" he said.

Should that actually happen, it would be a mega-match and a spectacular send-off for Cena, while setting the tone for Jericho's return to WWE.

N.S Walia

