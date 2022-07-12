"I kind of disagree" - WWE Legend shares his opinion on the AEW star Chris Jericho's recent statements

Chris Jericho recently went off on fans who comment on botches and called them disrespectful. Hall of Famer Booker T recently expressed why he disagrees.

The Wizard has been stirring up the news lately with his recent statements during the True Geordie podcast. He recently commented on the Vince McMahon controversy. He also recounted a real physical altercation between himself and Brock Lesnar.

While speaking on the latest The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T addressed the small way in which he disagrees with Jericho. During the podcast, Booker T noted that he slightly disagrees with Jericho, as he stated that fans should not be blamed for reacting to spots.

"Well you know I got a lot of respect for Chris Jericho, but I kind of disagree with Chris Jericho on this a little bit. (…) If I screwed up during a match, it’s not a botch. It’s not something that I called, it just happened. But if it was something I had went out and rehearsed and then when I went out to get it done and screwed it up? That’s a botch, yeah," - said, Booker T. (40:55 - 42:00)

Booker continued, blaming modern-day wrestlers and referencing Jordynne Grace's recent comments surrounding Chris Benoit.

"You can’t blame the fan, you have to blame the young wrestlers who created that style of wrestling to wanna go out there, just like Jordynne Grace did. ‘Benoit would not be able to work today, because he could not remember spots.’ Which was the most asinine statement I ever heard in my life! He wasn’t thinking about botching spots, he was thinking about going out and working." (42:10 - 42:30)

Wrestling has changed quite significantly since the days of Benoit and Booker T at his height. While Chris Jericho can still go toe-to-toe with the younger wrestlers, they seem to hold significantly different views on the sport than he or Booker.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Rampage results? Check them out via this link.

Chris Jericho recently criticized the late Chyna's in-ring ability

In the same episode as the aforementioned statements by Jericho on True Geordie, Chris also recalled working with Chyna.

Y2J disclosed that working with Chyna in WWE was an awful experience for him. He clarified that he didn't have any ill feelings about the late Superstar. Jericho stated that he was just being honest about how he felt that he never got enough credit for "carrying" Chyna in their matches:

"She was terrible to work with," Chris Jericho said. "She wasn't good, but she thought she was. She also was in a position where they were pushing her really big that she could beat up guys. She couldn't. I never got that credit [for carrying her]. No one ever once said, 'You're making her look good.' It was the other side of the coin." - (H/T: Sescoops)

Chyna @ChynaJoanLaurer The WWE should also recognize Chyna as a 3x Intercontinental Champion! On the Dec 30th 1999 episode of Smackdown she battled champion Chris Jericho. The match ended with both wrestlers pinning each other! Stephanie McMahon declared them Co-Champions! This was later rescinded. The WWE should also recognize Chyna as a 3x Intercontinental Champion! On the Dec 30th 1999 episode of Smackdown she battled champion Chris Jericho. The match ended with both wrestlers pinning each other! Stephanie McMahon declared them Co-Champions! This was later rescinded. https://t.co/3B3dy14D4t

The two stars shared a lengthy run that would eventually end with Chyna betraying the former AEW World Champion and siding with Eddie Guerrero. Tragically, Chyna passed away in 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose.

Please credit The Hall of Fame Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far