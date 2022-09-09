"Got the entire company over barrel"- WWE veteran shares honest thoughts on AEW Executives' involvement in CM Punk's backstage brawl (Exclusive)

CM Punk's backstage brawl with The Elite following AEW All Out has taken the wrestling world by storm. WWE veteran Vince Russo has now weighed in on the controversial situation and pointed out some dire ramifications.

Details about what exactly happened during the clash between Punk and The Elite are still murky. Unfortunately, regardless of who started the brawl, Kenny Omega was allegedly bitten by Ace Steel, and Nick Jackson took a chair to his face. Following the scuffle, the involved parties were suspended from the promotion.

While speaking to Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone on Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Russo claimed that CM Punk had landed AEW in a spot of bother.

"I think Punk has Khan so over a barrel. Think about this: the Executive Vice Presidents broke into his locker room and threatened him. Think about that happening. Forget about it. No, I think CM Punk is going to get a very, very, very hefty paycheck to go away and not cause any noise," said Russo. (2:45 onward)

Russo also noted that the promotion's EVPs should have acted responsibly in the heated situation involving The Second City Saint.

"When he [Tony Khan] named Cody Rhodes, Omega, The Bucks as Executive Vice Presidents – here’s their background: they’re wrestlers. So what is their resume? I say the same thing about Triple H writing the show: these are wrestlers. Between the three of them, they didn’t have one brain cell to realize ‘we’re EVP’s of this company!’ Now Punk and Steel – they’ve got the entire company over barrel. They’ll get whatever they want," he added. (03:32 onward)

The investigation into the brawl is still currently ongoing. However, a recent report has suggested that MJF is allegedly a key witness in the altercation and likely saw how it went down.

WWE legend Dutch Mantell firmly took CM Punk's side in the controversy

While several fans have been slamming the former AEW World Champion online for his actions, some wrestling veterans have sided with CM Punk. Jim Cornette also notably stood by the former WWE star's claims during the media scrum, slamming the AEW EVPs.

In a Twitter post, former wrestling manager Dutch Mantell gave his take on the situation and the mess AEW is currently facing.

"As for the @AEW debacle, I don’t have a dog in the fight but I’m tending to side with @CMPunk simply because of guts. He said what he said in public so everybody heard it. The @youngbucks didn’t like it (…) thus the confrontation backstage. @TonyKhan you got a mess. @WSI_YouTube," Mantell tweeted.

In addition to their suspension, The Elite and Punk were stripped of their titles following the backstage events on Sunday. Fans will have to wait and see if they return to the company in the near future.

