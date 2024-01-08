CM Punk may not return to WWE RAW alone this week

Just weeks before the annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, CM Punk will return to the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. However, he may not be the only one returning tonight.

The Best in the World hasn't been seen on TV since the December 13 edition of RAW. That night fans witnessed a little preview of a potential WrestleMania showdown between him and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Amidst his brief television absence, he returned to the squared circle triumphantly, defeating Dominik Mysterio twice during the Holiday Tour.

The Second City Saint gained much-needed momentum ahead of his participation in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. While there's no word on what CM Punk will be doing tonight, he could get confronted by another returning star in, Andrade El Idolo.

The Mexican star parted ways with All Elite Wrestling shortly after losing to Miro at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View. Since then, he's been heavily linked with a potential WWE return, having last seen on RAW in October 2020.

El Idolo and Punk have been friends with each other since their tumultuous time working on AEW Collision. Andrade told CM Punk they have a 'pending match' shortly after his release.

Recent rumors have indicated that the Mexican star is heading back to the Stamford-based promotion. If that's true, Triple H shouldn't waste time inserting him into a mini-feud with CM Punk on the road to Royal Rumble.

The two men could even wrestle tonight if The Voice of the Voiceless puts out an open challenge. Fans will have to tune in to RAW tonight to see if this comes to fruition.

CM Punk on if he'd like to enter the 2024 Royal Rumble match at number one

In an exclusive chat on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, CM Punk said he wouldn't mind entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match at number one.

"You said I was number one in the last Rumble I was in, I don't know what number I'm gonna be. I always loved those moments where you got those big Lotto balls, the tumbler, choosing numbers. That was always fascinating to me and intriguing when I was a fan. I would love to do that again but honestly, being number one again is appealing to me...I'm going to come back in the best shape I possibly can be to win the whole thing."

The Second City Saint isn't the only one eyeing to win the Royal Rumble this year. Cody Rhodes is also the front-runner in hopes of finishing his story.

